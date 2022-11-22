Meek Mill Reveals How Much Money He Makes
Meek Mill says that he wasn’t told how much money he made off of his collaboration with Drake, “Going Bad.”
Meek Mill discussed the financial side of his career in hip-hop on Twitter, Monday. During a Q&A with his followers, Meek revealed just how much he’s earned over the last decade.
Firstly, Meek stated that he only made $11 million from “just music payments” over the last 10 years.
“I was shocked mad and didn’t wanna really rap for any label,” he said during one tweet, “Now I got a real point to prove to show you can survive without getting rapped!”
“On a bad month I make a m,” Meek continued, before adding, “A lot of people let me down when I got educated about my own business … and it wasn’t like I’m not a learner … they mentally keep you faded from knowing…Don’t give me a plaque give me the financial paper of how much the song I recorded for 20k made 20 million … not a award … I’m from the trenches I don’t want that shit I want a estate … I want my whole family tree to beat the ghetto!”
Afterward, Meek revealed that he doesn’t know how much he made from his 2018 collab with Drake, “Going Bad.”
The song peaked at #6 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, the RIAA has certified it five-times platinum.
Meek says he asked how much “Going Bad” made in total, to which the label told him $24 million. However, they were more hesitant to reveal how much of it he would see.
“All I got was uhhhhhhh lol im@like wtf I know all the financials to my other business lol I signed out lost all trust for that whole system!” Meek further said.
“‘I think he [Drake] did for free for me’ we cooked it up …,” he later added,” How tf do I not know how much I made off a song that made that much … they gave me a plaque big mental trickery!”
Check out Meek Mill’s recent tweets below.
