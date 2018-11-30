going bad
- MusicMeek Mill Reveals How Much Money He MakesMeek Mill says that he wasn't told how much money he made off of his collaboration with Drake, "Going Bad."By Cole Blake
- MusicMeek Mill Doubles Down That He No Longer Wants Lori HarveyThe rapper switched up his "Going Bad" bars at Summer Jam.By Erika Marie
- AnticsDrake Gets Tattoo Of The Beatles After Beating Their Billboard Hot 100 RecordDrake modifies the "Abbey Road" cover for his latest tattoo.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Claims Meek Mill Had "The Best Comeback Of All Time"Meek Mill and Drake continue to solidify themselves as a formidable partnership. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMeek Mill Changes Up "Going Bad" Lyrics & Takes Lori Harvey “Off His Wishlist”Meek changed up his Lori Harvey lyrics out of respect for Trey Songz.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsMeek Mill Kicks Off 2019 NBA All-Star Game With Medley Of BangersMeek Mill performs a slew of records during the opening of the 2019 NBA All-Star game. By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Says He Can't Wait To Go For Bar For Bar With J. ColeMeek Mill says he and J. Cole will be working on some new music soon.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Disfigures His Rolls Royce "Ghosty" In Collision With Uber DriverDoes life imitate art for Meek Mill?By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill & Drake Share Cinematic Teaser For "Going Bad" VideoMeek Mill and Drake will release their new video tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Seemingly Announces Completion Of 5th Album On "Barbie Goin Bad"Nicki Minaj did the "fifth thing-thing."By Devin Ch
- SongsNicki Minaj Takes On Gunna & Lil Baby With "Barbie Drip" RemixNicki puts her own drip on a smash.By Milca P.
- MusicMeek Mill Debuts Two Songs In Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart Top 10"Going Bad" and "What's Free" claim two positions in the top 10.By Aron A.
- MusicMeek Mill Charts 15 "CHAMPIONSHIPS" Songs On Billboard Hot 100Meek's latest project produced several Hot 100 singles.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj May Be Sending Subs At Meek Mill & Drake With This Cryptic TweetShots have officially been fired.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Scores First Top 10 Single On Hot 100 With "Going Bad" With DrakeMeek Mill's "Going Bad" hits the Top 10.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Apologizes To Meek Mill In Comedic "Championships" VideoConsider the feud between Drake & Meek Mill over.By Alex Zidel
- NewsMeek Mill & Drake Reunite On "Going Bad"Philly x Toronto, stand up.By Karlton Jahmal