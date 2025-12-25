Controversial Streamer Clavicular Critically Injures Stalker After Running Him Over With A Cybertruck

Image via Instagram @clavicular0
Clavicular did not express much mercy for the stalker after the incident, whether online or in the heat of the moment.

You may have heard of Kick streamer Clavicular before from his "looksmaxing" tips or other antics, but last night (Wednesday, December 24) held a much more pressing story. While streaming in Miami, he ran over and critically injured a stalker who was trying to hop on the windshield of his Tesla Cybertruck, nearly leading to a wider car crash in the process. KickChamp caught a clip of the incident on Twitter.

Via Twitter, the controversial streamer then posted an A.I.-generated image of him running the stalker over. The man in question has reportedly harassed Clavicular in the past. "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," the streamer captioned his post.

He had also responded to a friend asking if the stalker was dead with "Hopefully," so he clearly does not have much sympathy for the stalker. According to Clavicular Updates, police let him go shortly after the incident and did not press him with any charges. On the other hand, the stalker is fortunately alive according to reports, although significantly injured and reportedly unresponsive. It's unclear if anything else will stem from this incident, but it seems like it has mostly passed over.

Clavicular Stream

Now, what's left to see is how the world reacts to this Clavicular situation, which would be far from his first online controversy. Folks like Adin Ross and Sneako are chiming in on what happened, debating whether or not this was self-defense or retaliation. As you might imagine, this has led to a lot of backlash and division online, whether it's folks defending Clavicular or calling for more strict consequences.

As for the first group, Adin Ross and Clavicular hopped on a call to discuss the latter's temporary Kick ban, as caught by Adin Reports on Twitter. Adin told him to wait on a lawyer, stay livestreaming via Instagram, and be patient while everything sorts itself out.

We will see if there are any extra legs to this story or if the buck stops here. It's been a wild situation to see unfold for all parties involved. Perhaps this could spiral even further out of control or just fade away.

