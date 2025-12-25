Streamer Clavicular Calls Adin Ross To Deal With Kick Ban After Running Stalker Over

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 450 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Streamer Clavicular Adin Ross Kick Ban Running Stalker Over Viral News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Adin Ross attends day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Clavicular had a messy Christmas Eve, as he ran over a stalker who jumped on his Cybertruck while live on Kick and asked Adin Ross for help.

Controversial streamer Clavicular is in a lot of hot water right now thanks to his incident with a stalker who has reportedly harassed him before. Last night (Wednesday, December 24), he ran over a stalker who jumped on his Tesla Cybertruck during his livestream in Miami, reportedly leaving him unresponsive but alive. Now, Clav needs Adin Ross' help.

What's more is that the streamer expressed hope that the stalker passed away and poked fun at him via a social media post. But the incident's live appearance on the Kick streaming platform reportedly resulted in a ban from the service for Clavicular, according to Adin Reports on Twitter. Clavicular then called Adin Ross to talk about the situation, and Ross clarified that the streamer isn't permanently banned. He then gave him some more advice and tips on what to do.

"No, they didn't ban you," Adin told Clavicular. "I'm live, don't worry. Go on IG Live. You need to be recording something, you need to be live for this. Are they saying they're going to detain you? Hang tight, record, don't say anything, don't answer questions. Let it play out. Somebody needs to record you. Don't worry about that. I got you. It's Christmas, and a lot of my lawyers don't celebrate Christmas, so you're going to be good."

"Don't worry, I'm already on it, dude. I got you, you're good," he continued, as caught by Clippd on Twitter.

Read More: Adin Ross Goes Off On Joe Budden For His Alleged Abuse Of Women

Was Clavicular Arrested?

It seems like Adin Ross' Kick connections are going to help Clavicular get back on the platform eventually after this temporary ban. As for the stalker he ran over, there haven't been many recent updates on his condition other than his unresponsive but alive status when police arrived at the scene.

On the other hand, police reportedly did not charge the streamer with anything. He allegedly joked about running people over at around the time of the incident and before it, but take those out-of-context online clips with a massive grain of salt. We will see if there are any other updates in this situation, whether in the legal sense or otherwise.

Read More: Hitta J3 Dares Adin Ross To Visit Compton

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Clavicular Injures Stalker Running Him Over Cybertruck Viral News Viral Controversial Streamer Clavicular Critically Injures Stalker After Running Him Over With A Cybertruck 4.4K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Pop Culture Adin Ross Removed From TwitchCon, Ricegum Asks N3on About Alleged Beef 1.6K
Adin Ross Joe Budden Alleged Abuse Women Hip Hop News Pop Culture Adin Ross Goes Off On Joe Budden For His Alleged Abuse Of Women 580
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game TV Adin Ross Calls Doechii An Industry Plant And Other Unsavory Names During Vile Rant 3.4K
Comments 0