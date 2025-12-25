Streamer Clavicular Calls Adin Ross To Deal With Kick Ban After Running Stalker Over

Controversial streamer Clavicular is in a lot of hot water right now thanks to his incident with a stalker who has reportedly harassed him before. Last night (Wednesday, December 24), he ran over a stalker who jumped on his Tesla Cybertruck during his livestream in Miami, reportedly leaving him unresponsive but alive. Now, Clav needs Adin Ross' help.

What's more is that the streamer expressed hope that the stalker passed away and poked fun at him via a social media post. But the incident's live appearance on the Kick streaming platform reportedly resulted in a ban from the service for Clavicular, according to Adin Reports on Twitter. Clavicular then called Adin Ross to talk about the situation, and Ross clarified that the streamer isn't permanently banned. He then gave him some more advice and tips on what to do.

"No, they didn't ban you," Adin told Clavicular. "I'm live, don't worry. Go on IG Live. You need to be recording something, you need to be live for this. Are they saying they're going to detain you? Hang tight, record, don't say anything, don't answer questions. Let it play out. Somebody needs to record you. Don't worry about that. I got you. It's Christmas, and a lot of my lawyers don't celebrate Christmas, so you're going to be good."

"Don't worry, I'm already on it, dude. I got you, you're good," he continued, as caught by Clippd on Twitter.

Was Clavicular Arrested?

It seems like Adin Ross' Kick connections are going to help Clavicular get back on the platform eventually after this temporary ban. As for the stalker he ran over, there haven't been many recent updates on his condition other than his unresponsive but alive status when police arrived at the scene.

On the other hand, police reportedly did not charge the streamer with anything. He allegedly joked about running people over at around the time of the incident and before it, but take those out-of-context online clips with a massive grain of salt. We will see if there are any other updates in this situation, whether in the legal sense or otherwise.