Hitta J3 Dares Adin Ross To Visit Compton

Adin Ross is a huge Drake fan. California rapper Hitta J3 is a big supporter of Kendrick Lamar. So, what happens if you put them in the same room? Well, more than likely, things are going to get testy if not violent depending on where they're at.

That's what Hitta J3 is at least suggesting in a recent tweet. The post, caught by clippedszn, sees the GNX guest star tag the Kick streamer daring him to come to his part of town. That happen to be one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., Compton.

He writes, "Tell @adinross come to Compton bet he won't come to Tams & hop out for A picture..." Hitta concludes, "not Hollywood Beverly Hills or The Valley COMPTON."

As his post hints, Adin is in California for something. After checking his social media accounts at the time of writing, he hasn't shared any updates on his location. According to clippedszn, he's in Los Angeles. Ross also doesn't post much in general, so we will see if he responds to this supposed threat.

Hitta posing this challenge to the 25-year-old isn't all that surprising to see active still.

Last year, the alleged Kendrick Lamar affiliate trolled the content creator during a time when the latter was beefing with L.A. rappers.

What Has Adin Ross Said About Kendrick Lamar?

Hitta had a pretty good roast for him writing, "No wonder Carti didn't take your podcast serious," Hitta J3 wrote. Here, he was referring to when Playboi appeared on one of Ross' streams for only a few minutes and walked away with millions of dollars. "You n****s be kids with some fame & let it get to yall head Adin."

Adin hasn't really engaged with Hitta all that much, but the reason for the latter being so hostile towards him is what he's said about Lamar.

For example, he stated that Drake definitively beat K. Dot while trashing the latter's Super Bowl Halftime Show. "He could've performed 'B***h Don't Kill My Vibe,' you know, all of his classics like the 'A.D.H.D.' stuff. He didn't do it, he obviously wanted to make it about [Drake], and whatever. In my opinion, it is what it is. In my opinion, I think Drake won that beef, the rap battle. Obviously, Kendrick made the hit song, the 'Not Like Us,' but it's all lies."