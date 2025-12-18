Hitta J3 Dares Adin Ross To Visit Compton

BY Zachary Horvath 204 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-2167068827 (1)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Adin Ross walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z's Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Hitta J3 and Adin Ross have both had negative things to say about each other's friend/favorite rapper and it appears the beef is still alive.

Adin Ross is a huge Drake fan. California rapper Hitta J3 is a big supporter of Kendrick Lamar. So, what happens if you put them in the same room? Well, more than likely, things are going to get testy if not violent depending on where they're at.

That's what Hitta J3 is at least suggesting in a recent tweet. The post, caught by clippedszn, sees the GNX guest star tag the Kick streamer daring him to come to his part of town. That happen to be one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., Compton.

He writes, "Tell @adinross come to Compton bet he won't come to Tams & hop out for A picture..." Hitta concludes, "not Hollywood Beverly Hills or The Valley COMPTON."

As his post hints, Adin is in California for something. After checking his social media accounts at the time of writing, he hasn't shared any updates on his location. According to clippedszn, he's in Los Angeles. Ross also doesn't post much in general, so we will see if he responds to this supposed threat.

Hitta posing this challenge to the 25-year-old isn't all that surprising to see active still.

Last year, the alleged Kendrick Lamar affiliate trolled the content creator during a time when the latter was beefing with L.A. rappers.

Read More: The 10 Best Sneaker Collabs Of 2025

What Has Adin Ross Said About Kendrick Lamar?

Hitta had a pretty good roast for him writing, "No wonder Carti didn't take your podcast serious," Hitta J3 wrote. Here, he was referring to when Playboi appeared on one of Ross' streams for only a few minutes and walked away with millions of dollars. "You n****s be kids with some fame & let it get to yall head Adin."

Adin hasn't really engaged with Hitta all that much, but the reason for the latter being so hostile towards him is what he's said about Lamar.

For example, he stated that Drake definitively beat K. Dot while trashing the latter's Super Bowl Halftime Show. "He could've performed 'B***h Don't Kill My Vibe,' you know, all of his classics like the 'A.D.H.D.' stuff. He didn't do it, he obviously wanted to make it about [Drake], and whatever. In my opinion, it is what it is. In my opinion, I think Drake won that beef, the rap battle. Obviously, Kendrick made the hit song, the 'Not Like Us,' but it's all lies."

He continued in part, "let's be real, no disrespect to Kendrick. [...] But his last album before GNXMr. Morale, horrible. Drake revived Kendrick's career. Yeah, come on."

Read More: “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Exposes Diddy’s Empire Of Influence & Abuse: Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Rolling Loud Southern California Music Playboi Carti Laughs At Adin Ross After Streamer Gets Mocked By Hitta J3 3.5K
Mozzy's "Gangland Landlord" Album Listening Experience Music Hitta J3 Disses Top5 On New Song, Further Fueling Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Crew Battles 10.3K
Mozzy's "Gangland Landlord" Album Listening Experience Music Joe Budden Podcast's Ice Responds To Kendrick Lamar's Hitta J3's Rant About Him 24.0K
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Toronto Raptors Viral Adin Ross Defiantly Proclaims Drake As The Winner Of The Kendrick Lamar Battle 3.1K
Comments 1