Joe Budden Podcast's Ice Responds To Kendrick Lamar's Hitta J3's Rant About Him

Joe Budden Podcast co-host, Ice, revealed that he is possibly banned from Compton, California following an issue with Kendrick Lamar affiliate Hitta J3 on social media. Ice discussed the issue with Joe Budden and other co-hosts in the latest episode of the podcast. Hitta and Ice's issues stem from Ice suggesting Hitta shouldn't have been on Lamar's latest album, GNX. While Ice didn't name Hitta int he original tweet, fans quickly discovered who the host was alluding to.

"I said, 'I wish dude didn't put son on his album,'" Ice explained. "But, it seem like everybody knew what I was talking about. And everybody tagged the dude I was referring to... So, he just went on a whole... He was like, 'Yo, if you don't like what I said, do something about it.' I did. I muted you, so I won't see you anymore." Ice explained the origin of his comment due to Hitta constantly feuding with anyone that mentions Kendrick Lamar or GNX. Afterward, Ice acknowledged that Hitta impressed with his guest feature on the album's self-titled track.

Here's What JBP's Ice Does Something About Hitta J3's Tweet

Ice confirmed that he received phone calls over the issue and admitted that everything is fine. Hitta has not commented on Ice's mention of the incident yet. Hitta J3 has been productive since GNX's release, including new music and collaborations with fellow GNX collaborator Lefty Gunplay. Hitta is the little brother of Kendrick Lamar's late best friend who passed away while the Pultizer Prize winner ascended to greatness. Before GNX, K.Dot was featured on the Hitta remix, "Do The Gutta," also featuring Problem and YG.