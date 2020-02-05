Ice
- MusicElliott Wilson Slammed For Offset & Quavo Post Featuring GunnaFans are upset with Elliott Wilson.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrench Montana Debates With His Kids Over Ice Spice Versus LattoFrench was the peacemaker in this argument, albeit a very light-hearted one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicRory & Mal Believe Ice Spice Wouldn't Be As Successful If She Was Dark-SkinnedThey got into even spicier territory when their producer argued that she isn't talented.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearSwizz Beatz Surprises Alicia Keys With $400K Egyptian Queen-Inspired ChainThe design was inspired by Nefertiti, the queen of the 18th Dynasty of Egypt.By Hayley Hynes
- Music21 Savage Explains How Meek Mill & Jay-Z Helped Get Him Released From ICE CustodyHe also detailed the three things Jay-Z told him he spends his money on: a chef, a doctor, and a lawyer.By Erika Marie
- SneakersNike Dunk Low "Ice" To Deliver Velvet Vibes For The Winter: PhotosThe Nike Dunk Low is taking its reign to the Winter.By Alexander Cole
- GramGucci Mane & Keyshia Ka'Oir Share New Photo Of Adorable Son IceGucci Mane and wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis welcomed their first child together in December of 2019. By Kyesha Jennings
- PoliticsMF DOOM Fans Rip Joe Biden For Hypocritical Playlist InclusionMany are pointing out that the Obama and Biden administration is responsible for not allowing MF DOOM back into the United States.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMelania Trump Complains About Her White House Duties In Secret AudioMelania Trump complains about criticism regarding the family separation policy and how no one appreciates her Christmas decorations in a leaked audio recording.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Details Visit With Jay-ZDuring an extensive interview, 21 Savage took a moment to reflect on the time Jay-Z hooked him up during his ICE crisis. By Mitch Findlay
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Returns To IG With Big Flex: "Unbreakable"Megan Thee Stallion comes through with her first photo since being shot, flexing some major ice around her neck.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsTrump Administration Cancels ICE Policy To Deport International StudentsThe Trump administration is backing down on its controversial new policy to deport international students who are taking online classes.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsHarvard & MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Deportation Of International Students“We believe that the ICE order is bad public policy, and we believe that it is illegal.”By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsGucci Mane Gifts Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Iced Out 1017 Chain For AnniversaryGucci Mane got a particularly flashy diamond chain for his wife, Keyshia Ka'oir, "the Queen of 2017," to celebrate their anniversary.By Lynn S.
- Pop CulturePost Malone Shows Off His Growing Jewelry CollectionPost Malone stopped by the GQ offices for an updated "On The Rocks" segment, where the musician showed off his expanded collection of icy possessions.By Lynn S.
- AnticsDrake Has Always Dreamed Of Owning An "Icy Cross" Despite Jewish BackgroundDrake adds yet another chain to his collection.By Lynn S.