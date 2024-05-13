21 Savage Reveals Why He Kept His British Origins A Secret

The simple and hilarious explanation actually makes a lot of sense.

A few years ago one of the most surprising stories to ever hit the rap world dropped. 21 Savage, who by this point was already a superstar rapper most commonly associated with Atlanta, was arrested by ICE. Fans confused by why the immigration organization wanted anything to do with the rapper quickly got a surprise answer. That came with the reveal that he was actually born in England and came to the United States as a young child. Since then he had been staying in the country illegally, which is at the center of a recent revelation he made online.

Since his arrest Savage has made the most of the forced reveal of his origins. He eventually fought through legal battles to be freed from ICE containment. After that he went on to get his official US citizenship to settle any future worries about his stay in the country. He used that as a platform to launch his first ever European tour where he played hyped shows in places like Paris and his native London. While in the UK he even shot the stylish music video for his recent hit song "redrum." But in a recent Instagram comment he clarified exactly why he kept things secret for so long and fans think he's making a pretty good point. Check out what he had to say below.

21 Savage On Keeping His Birthplace A Secret

During an unrelated conversation on Instagram about Soulja Boy, a fan called Savage's alleged Atlanta roots into question. He claimed that Savage kept his London origins a secret until it was beneficial for his rap career, but the rapper hit back with a pretty good explanation for why he kept things quiet. "Why tf would I tell yall I'm here illegally?" his comment reads. In the replies fans can't help but agree with his logic.

What do you think of 21 Savage's reasons for why he didn't reveal to anybody that he was originally from London? Do you agree with fans that it doesn't particularly matter and that he can claim Atlanta as his home town? Let us know in the comment section below.

