21 Savage Honored By Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC honored 21 Savage as the British-born rapper took in the team's game in the Champions League. Arsenal presented Savage with a custom #21 Savage jersey. The #21 jersey is currently worn by Fábio Vieira, who joined the Gunners from Porto in 2022. After the game, Savage also linked up with Emil Smith Rowe, Arsenal's 23-year-old midfielder. Also following the game, the Emirates Stadium made sure to play Savage's bar from "Circo Loco" about the team winning the Premier League.

Savage couldn't have picked a better game to attend. Arsenal dismantled French side Lens, scoring six goals to officially win their Champions League group. However, Arsenal have one more match in the group stage. The Gunners travel to the Netherlands to face second-place PSV in mid-December. Furthermore, Arsenal currently sits at the top of the Premier League. A late goal at away against Brentford over the weekend moved them one point clear of Manchester City.

21 Savage Performs First London Concert

PARIS, FRANCE - NOVEMBER 14: 21 Savage Performs Live For The First Time at Zenith de Paris on November 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Live Nation)

The visit to the Emirates served as the lead-in for what will be Savage's first show in the English capital. Immigration issues over the last few years meant that Savage, despite being born in the UK, couldn't leave the US. If he had, there would have been grounds to deport, and even potentially detain, him. However, Savage was finally able to secure his green card, allowing him to travel back to the UK and the wider expanse of Europe.

However, Savage is expected back in the US next month. December 21 is "21 Savage Day" in Atlanta and ever since the holiday was declared, Savage has always made an effort to bring some holiday cheer to the city. Before that, he still has several stops on his European tour to make. Have you seen Savage in concert this year? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

