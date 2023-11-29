21 Savage's Astonishing 2023 Streaming Numbers Revealed

It's been a major year for 21 Savage. The London-born performer embarked on a wildly successful tour alongside Drake in June, and later secured a green card. This allowed him to join the Toronto native at the tour's final Canadian dates. Drake announced the update to 21 Savage's residency status on his album For All The Dogs, which also features an appearance from him. Following the exciting news, he went on to announce that he'd be performing a handful of dates in Europe now that he's able to freely travel outside of the U.S. He started off the mini-tour with a bang earlier this month, performing for a sold-out crowd in Paris.

On top of all of his other achievements, 21 Savage is also nominated for four Grammys at the 2024 ceremony. He and Drake's 2022 joint LP Her Loss scored them nominations for Best Rap Song, Rap Performance, and Melodic Rap Performance. The album itself is also in the running for Album Of The Year. They'll go up against artists like Travis Scott, Killer Mike, and Metro Boomin.

21 Savage Hit Six Billion Streams On Spotify In 2023

Now, his streaming success has been put on full display, and 21 Savage clearly didn't disappoint. In a new Spotify Wrapped screenshot, fans can see that he raked in a whopping six billion streams. He had upwards of 170 million listeners overall, coming from 184 different countries. His music was streamed for over 312 million hours total in 2023. Obviously, his fanbase didn't let him down.

Social media users are praising the artist for the massive numbers, noting how he managed to climb to the top without even dropping a solo project this year. Many others note how his tour with Drake seemingly paid off, putting him in the spotlight over the past few months. What do you think of 21 Savage hitting six billion streams on Spotify this year? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

