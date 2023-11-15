Grammys 2024: A Look At The Best Rap Performance

The Grammys finally unveiled their list of nominees for 2024 and there's some fierce competition among hip-hop-related categories. Hip-hop’s commercial heavyweights, like Drake and Travis Scott, have a strong presence across the nominations while critically lauded MCs, such as Killer Mike, clearly left a strong impression on the committee. But at the same time, the Grammys evidently acknowledge that the genre’s evolved with artists like Ice Spice and Coi Leray earning nods.

Today, we’ll be diving into the official category for Best Rap Performance. Initially introduced in 1989, the genre’s diverse sounds later spawned two new categories: Best Rap Solo Performance and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group. However, by 2012, the Grammys reinstated Best Rap Performance as a category of its own. It’s a coveted award that acknowledges the best records of the year. Only one nominee will go home with the trophy but who will it be? Below, we’ve broken down the five nominees who are up for the Best Rap Performance.

“The Hillbillies” - Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

In late May, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem set the tone for what many believe to be a joint project with the release of “The Hillbillies.” Fueled by producer Evilgiane’s marriage of Jersey Club’s bounce and UK drill’s drums, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem lean into a playful and braggadocious tone for a standout rap release of the year. Not only does it mark another nomination in the category for Kendrick, who holds the record for most wins in the category with 6 wins, but it could also mark a second win for Keem, who previously won alongside Lamar in 2022 for “family ties.”

“Rich Flex” - Drake & 21 Savage

A meme has officially turned into a Grammy nomination for Drake and 21 Savage. “Rich Flex” kicked off their joint project, Her Loss, which is also up for Rap Album Of The Year. With an intro from Young Nudy, Drake and 21 Savage glide over Tay Keith’s haunting production that allows the Savage Mode rapper to shine bright through interpolations of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” and a healthy mix of extravagant flexes and menacing threats. It’s a stand-out record from one of the biggest projects of 2022 that permeated airwaves and TikTok clips throughout the year.

“Players” - Coi Leray

Creating solid bodies of work isn’t necessarily Coi Leray’s strengths but her ability to craft hit records is no fluke. With “Players,” the Jersey-born rapper enlists producer Goldstein, who created the infectious sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five's 1982 single, "The Message.” Coi’s bubbly personality shines across the infectious song. Similar to “Rich Flex,” “Players” became a massive anthem on TikTok and radiowaves throughout the year.

“Love Letter” - Black Thought

Although the first three nominations centered around commercially successful singles, the final two honor the quality of penmanship. In September, a month after the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Black Thought unleashed his single, “Love Letter.” Aptly debuted at the BET Hip Hop Awards in September, The Roots frontman paid a beautiful tribute to the culture. Later released on DSPs, Black Thought’s poetic tendencies shine acapella. No beat required, Black Thought delivers an onslaught of bars that encapsulate why he’s one of the greatest MCs to ever do it.

“Scientists & Engineers” – Killer Mike Ft. Future, Andre 3000 & Eryn Allen Kane

Killer Mike is up for three awards at the 2024 Grammys, including Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers.” Perhaps, the most impressive release of the year that bridges the gap between Dungeon Family generations, Mike reunites Future and Andre 3000 for the single off of Michael. The all-star single boasts incredible talent on the track outside of the guest appearances from Future, Kane, and Andre, who also contributes to the production. The electrifying production also includes contributions from No I.D., DJ Paul, James Blake & TWhy.

