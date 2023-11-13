Grammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best Rap Album

Hip-hop’s relationship with the Grammys has been iffy ever since it was first recognized as a genre in 1989. Since then, the Grammy committee has made numerous attempts to make sure that the culture is well represented, although their choices have undoubtedly been questionable over the years. However, we’re back in award season and the Best Rap Album category has some interesting contenders.

From underground legends like Killer Mike, who delivered an outstanding body of work with Michael, to chart-toppers like Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, as well as Travis Scott’s Utopia, the 2024 Grammy Awards will undoubtedly produce a bigger discourse, no matter who ends up taking home the trophy. However, we’ve broken down the seven projects that could possibly win the award for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys.

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

Drake’s relationship with the Grammys has been contentious, to say the least. However, after boycotting the award show, he and 21 Savage submitted their joint project, Her Loss. Released on November 4th, 2022, the collaborative effort marked Drake’s second album in a matter of months and third in over a year. With the viral success of “Rich Flex” and records like “Spin For You” and “Jumbotron Sh*t Poppin’,” Drake and 21 Savage had 2023 on lock. Although it’s difficult to predict if they’re a shoo-in for Best Rap Album, the success of Her Loss is certainly worthy of its nod.

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Very few producers have managed to snag any sort of nominations in the Best Rap Album category as the primary artist. However, Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains certainly proved to be a massive success in its own right. The sophomore follow-up to Not All Heroes Wear Capes, Metro came through with a star-studded event on his latest album, which dropped on December 2nd, 2022. The usual suspects appeared on the project (21 Savage, Travis Scott, Offset, etc), along with stars like The Weeknd, Chris Brown, and John Legend. Once again, Metro Boomin proved that he’s a generational talent with an ear for production like no other.

Travis Scott - Utopia

Standing as the most anticipated album of 2023, Travis Scott earned himself another Rap Album of The Year nomination for his critically acclaimed album, Utopia, released on July 28th, 2023. Pushing the boundaries of hip-hop further on his latest opus, Utopia served as a strong follow-up to 2018’s Astroworld. Laced with appearances from Drake, 21 Savage, Westside Gunn, and plenty of other familiar faces, Utopia was not only a commercial success but a critical one, too. Ultimately, it checked all of the necessary boxes to land a nomination in the Best Rap Album category at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Killer Mike - Michael

Following an incredibly fruitful run alongside El-P as Run The Jewels, Killer Mike returned to the studio for his first solo album in 11 years. Michael is a crown jewel in Killer Mike’s solo catalog, boasting thought-provoking bars, impeccable guest appearances, and undeniable production. With hip-hop as the foundation, Michael intertwines influences of gospel, R&B, soul, and funk to deliver the most personal outing by Killer Mike. Although it didn’t necessarily achieve great commercial success, Killer Mike’s pen game and ear for production outweighed any RIAA certification or Billboard chart placement.

Nas & Hit-Boy - King’s Disease III

The magic that Nas and Hit-Boy delivered since they first joined forces on King’s Disease in 2020 served as the foundation for a fruitful partnership. The two created a generational bridge that earned Nas his first Grammy Award in 2021. That same year, Nas and Hit-Boy released the sequel before closing out the trilogy in November 2022. King’s Disease 3, which doesn’t boast a single feature, proved that the chemistry between Nas and Hit-Boy was what hip-hop was missing. Again, another album from the lot that didn’t top the charts, its sheer quality makes it a strong contender among the nominees for the Best Rap Album category.