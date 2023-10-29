21 Savage Calls Cap On Kodak Black Claiming “Her Loss” Caused “Jimmy Cooks” Rapper To Switch Up On Him

21 Savage has hit back at claims Kodak Black made on his recent Drink Champs appearance. At one point on the show, Black ranted about how Her Loss changed Savage and led him to switch up on Black. "Drake just got an effect he do to motherf-ckers. After the album they did together, all the sudden that n-gga on that p-ssy ass sh-t," Black ranted. However, Savage didn't take kindly to the shade. He quote-tweeted a clip of Black's rant, simply adding a whole load of cap emojis as his response.

Fans were split on who to side with. "How can you say it’s cap if he’s voicing his opinion on how he feels his relationship is after … just an opinion and maybe you needed to hear this," one person argued in the comments. However, a lot of people expressed their inability to understand most of what Black said in the rant. That's fair enough as Black is barely coherent as he ranks at N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.

Black Talks Trump And C-Murder On Drink Champs

However, shading Savage wasn't the only thing that Black spoke about while on the long-running interview show. One of the things Black was eager to talk about was his love of Donald Trump. Trump pardoned Black before he left office in 2021. “I’m mafioso, bruh. He a Gemini just like me. His birthday three days after my sh-t. And that boy, he be vibing out here too [in Florida]". Furthermore, Black said he wouldn't hesitate to give Trump $1 million if the former President asked for it.

Furthermore, Black spoke on his unreleased collab with C-Murder, who has spent the last two decades in prison. “I done met them boys’ whole family and sh-t. And then bruh still f-cked with me even after Master P ain’t finish off what we was ‘bout to start.” Black said. Additionally, Black noted that his link to C-Murder led to his friendship with Monica. However, Black once again denied that he and Monica were dating, despite many rumors.

