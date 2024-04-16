Were Lil Baby & Dreezy At Coachella Together? Internet Investigators Think So

The first round of Coachella 2024 is complete. Headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat went above and beyond to entertain audiences. There's still more to be enjoyed this coming weekend. Before that, social media sleuths are unpacking all the new content making its way onto Instagram. Specifically, some of them think that Lil Baby and Dreezy might be spending time together after they appeared to be at the same house while attending the festival.

On Monday (April 15), the My Turn artist shared a new photo dump from Coachella, captioned, "Told My Mama Ain’t No Mo Getting Put Out 🙌🏽." Just hours later, Dreezy posted a video with a similar background to her IG Story, immediately raising eyebrows. "He was helping her with the groceries," one user joked, referencing Lil Meech's excuse when he was seemingly caught cheating on Summer Walker. "He like them dark skin and petite, it makes me sad but I respect it 😂," another said, speculating what Baby's type might be.

Dreezy and Lil Baby Both Enjoyed Their Time at Coachella, but Were They There Together?

Interestingly, it was only a few days ago that the Atlanta-based star was outside with his co-parent, Jayda Cheaves. Those two have a notably rocky relationship history, with the influencer previously suggesting that giving Baby another chance to win her over left her feeling metaphorically "shot" from all the emotional turmoil she had to endure.

Rappers Respond to the Circulating Rumours

When it came time for them to address the gossip, both entertainers had something to say. "Same house, different days. Y'all be reaching [too] hard," Lil Baby wrote beneath @theshaderoom's post comparing his Coachella weekend one activities with Dreezy's. Before that, she wrote, "🧢🧢🧢 Y'all are reaching! That's the homie!!" Are you convinced that the MCs are telling the truth? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

