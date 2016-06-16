Keeping it real since she came in the game, Dreezy is the next big ting outta Chi-City. Illinois’s finest, the rapper/singer born Seandrea Sledge came up on Chicago’s Southside, getting all eyes on her after bodying Nicki Minaj’s “Chiraq” beat in 2014. That freestyle led to a huge co-sign from Common Sense, and a deal with Interscope. Although Dreezy’s hype plateaued after releasing her debut EP From Now On, the young spitter hasn’t sweat it one bit. Her latest single “We Gon Ride,” released in June 2016, features living legend Gucci Mane, a move that will bring Dreezy to a whole new crowd.

Photo credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images