A God in the hood, one day there will be a statue in Atlanta of super-producer Southside. The 808 Mafia boss is one of the reasons why ATL is dominating planet earth right now, having produced some of the city’s biggest songs, tracks that have led to huge mainstream careers. Some notable hits on Southside’s production discography are “Danny Glover” for Young Thug, and “Fuck Up Some Commas” for Future. Incredibly successful yet humble, Southside produced nearly every song on Future’s 56 Nights and DS2, two of 2015’s hottest projects. Most recently, Southside produced DJ Khaled’s much hyped collaboration with JAY Z and Hendrix entitled “I Got the Keys.”