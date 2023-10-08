Adin Ross And N3on Chat With Kodak Black During Their Live Stream: Watch

Adin Ross and N3on are some of the biggest live streamers in the community. These live streams have been taking over the entertainment world over the past few years. Both of them, including others like Kai Cenat, are becoming bigger and bigger celebrity figures by the day it seems. It largely has to do with their passionate fans and subscribers who fund their streams so they can keep bringing more high-quality content. With better videos comes more widespread appeal and thus their fanbases build even further.

Some streamers have gotten so big, like the three mentioned above, that they are bringing on rappers. But, it does not stop there. A lot of people really believed that Adin Ross was going to nab an appearance from Kim Jong Un. However, it was all a scam, with some look-alike of the leader joining instead.

Kodak Black Joins Adin Ross And N3on's Stream

But, Adin has delivered plenty of times before. He has shot streams with massive social media figures like Andrew Tate and more. Just a short time ago, nojumper's Instagram reposted a clip from Adin's Kick stream with N3on. In it, both of them chat with Florida rapper Kodak Black. In the video, it seems like Adin did not want to mic up Black. But, some words were picked up and it sounds as if the two might be collaborating more in the future.

