Chief Keef Unveils His Would-Be Verse On Drake’s “For All The Dogs,” Fans Blast It

There were plenty of big and maybe unexpected features on Drake's hyped album, For All The Dogs. There were multiple appearances from Teezo Touchdown and SZA. Sexyy Red delivered her raunchy and unfiltered verse on "Rich Baby Daddy." PARTYNEXTDOOR, while a frequent collaborator with Drizzy, has been reluctant to put out new material and features, but he joined his close friend for the massive project. J. Cole hopped on a track with him for the first time in 10 years. These were all fairly surprising, but Chief Keef has to be another name to include here.

You can find him on track 16 "All The Parties" and while it is a brief showing, it has still been a big deal. Chief Keef is highly respected in the hip-hop space and Drake knew that he had to grab him for this project. Keef just delivers a short chorus and he never gets repeated again. But, recently, the Chicago rapper revealed to fans that there was supposed to be a verse from him.

Chief Keef Teases His Left Off Verse From "All The Parties"

DJ Akademiks reposted the audio clip and needlessly said, fans are not digging it. The caption on the video reads a short bar from Keef. "She laughed her draws off I tickled the b****." Fans did not hold back, with one saying, "He’s overrated asf but he’s so well respected in rap that nobody admits it." Another chimes in, "Yea keep that." While a fair amount are not feeling it, it would be interesting to see if the song will suffer from fewer streams because of the shorter inclusion of Chief Keef in the final edition.

What are your initial thoughts on this unreleased version of "All The Parties" from Drake and Chief Keef? Do you think Drake should have included this verse in the final version? Or, do you agree with the fans takes that it was good that it did not make it?

