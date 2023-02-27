chief keef
- MusicChief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Announce Collaboration Tape "DIRTY NACHOS" & Its Release DateFans are not getting "Almighty So 2" just yet, but this is definitely something worthwhile that will tide them over. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChief Keef Announces "Dirty Nachos" Single For "Almighty So 2," Fans Tired Of Constant DelaysAmazon Music has the album slated for a release in the next couple of months. By Zachary Horvath
- Music VideosLil Yachty & Chief Keef In "Say Ya Grace" Music Video From Lyrical Lemonade: WatchWith cameos from Denzel Curry, Big Sean, and G Herbo, Sosa, Boat, and Cole Bennet made a simple but effective treatment for this heater.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsFTP Records, Sematary, Hackle & Chief Keef Drop New Banger "F**k The World": StreamF**KTHEPOPULATION tapped some absolutely unhinged energy for this destructive new single, ushering in 2024 with high aggression.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChief Keef & Sexyy Red's "F My Baby Dad" Remix Teaser Sounds Seriously LitHip-hop heads are excited for the collab, but Sosa's baby mama isn't so impressed with him.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralChief Keef Reacts To Adin Ross Saying The N-Word While Rapping "I Don't Like"The rapper went out gambling with the streamer as a birthday surprise, and he essentially gave him a pass, it seems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChief Keef Unveils His Would-Be Verse On Drake's "For All The Dogs," Fans Blast ItDo you think Drake made a mistake?By Zachary Horvath
- MusicChief Keef Blasted For Telling Disabled Rapper To Quit MusicSosa sparked debate among fans, as they think that this aspiring MC doesn't really sound that much different than a lot of big artists right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChief Keef's New Album "Almighty So 2" Delayed Again To OctoberWhile we don't have details as to why, this is the latest in multiple delays for the sequel to the fan-favorite 2013 mixtape.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosSexyy Red DMs Chief Keef & Lil Baby, Twerks, And Throws Racks In "Looking For The H*es (Ain't My Fault)" VideoShe really is the "Hood Hottest Princess."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsKanye West Unleashed "Yeezus" 10 Years Ago: Stream "Hold My Liquor" To CelebrateThe Chief Keef-assisted cut became a fan favorite in the years since this primal album released.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralChief Keef Fan Dumpster Dives To Sell His Used Double Cups On eBaySosa fans are loyal, but one in particular wants some treasure for his trash.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVAdin Ross Hilariously Fails At Getting Chief Keef To Play MinecraftAdin Ross got rejected pretty hard.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsChief Keef's BM Claims He Got Bhad Bhabie Pregnant As A TeenagerShe made a simple but cutting Instagram Story post after the social media star and rapper detailed her relationship with Sosa.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsBhad Bhabie Rants About Chief Keef On TwitterThe rapper had some choice words for the haters.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsBhad Bhabie Has Six Chief Keef TattoosWhile the rapper detailed her unofficial relationship with Sosa, she also clarified that she wants to get them removed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChief Keef Threatened By Baby Mama's BoyfriendSlim Danger, who shares a child with Sosa, took to Instagram Live with her new boo to say that Louisiana and California are all looking for smoke with Keef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBenzino Says He Doesn't Want His Daughter Coi Leray Dating A Rapper Like Chief KeefBefore you get too presumptuous, The Source's former co-owner also said that the same goes for rappers like Kendrick Lamar.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChief Keef Fan Recites His Lyrics While Getting ArrestedBystanders and even police laughed along with a big fan reciting Sosa's 2014 hit, "Earned It," as he got handcuffed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramSoulja Boy Apologizes To New Jersey & Immediately Takes It BackThey tried to make New Jersey a no fly-zone for Big Soulja. By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine Associate & Chief Keef Shooter Kooda B Released From PrisonThe rapper shot at Sosa in 2018, and the rainbow-haired rapper allegedly gave him up as the triggerman after admitting to placing a hit on Keef.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBhad Bhabie Wants Chief Keef To Know She Loves HimIn a series of tweets, some deleted and some still active, she asked her fans to relay the message to Sosa and said that she's "sorry."By Gabriel Bras Nevares