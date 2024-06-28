Sexyy Red Taps Chief Keef For A Presidential "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" Music Video: Watch

Sexyy Red Chief Keef Bow Bow Bow F My Baby Dad Music Video Hip Hop News
Screenshot via YouTube @Sexyy Red channel, "Sexyy Red ft. Chief Keef - Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad) (Official Video)"
Sexyy Red really knows how to multitask: Joe Biden or Donald Trump would never be on Maury during their campaigns.

The 2024 United States presidential election is coming up this November, and after last night's (Thursday, June 27) debate between hopefuls Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the culture is looking to a new candidate to save the nation. Just wait until she finishes her Maury parody run. Sexyy Red, Ms. "Make America Sexyy Again" herself, just released the music video for the Chief Keef-remixed "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." In it, she engages with her presidential campaign with a comical ad at the start before hopping on a reality show to see if Sosa is truly the father of her child.

Furthermore, it's about as wild, raunchy, and ridiculous of a mix as it sounds on paper, and the visuals are all the better for it. It's a pretty funny and entertaining watch, and one that apparently proved that previous drama concerning Sexyy Red and Chief Keef was all a promotional stunt. For those unaware, the former had a social media spat with Kayla B, King Von's sister, and fought with her over the Almighty So 2 rapper. While we're not ruling out that some tension actually went down, it's a very private affair that they seemed to play up for the Internet and to get some buzz around this new release.

Sexyy Red & Chief Keef's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" Music Video: Watch

Elsewhere, Sexyy Red continues to rally against her detractors for many different reasons, many of which concern her image and her visibility. Even though the problems we can attribute to any one artist are universal issues, this doesn't stop folks from unfairly singling out their chosen scapegoats. For example, she recently dismissed a viral rant about how she supposedly has a "detrimental" impact on the Black community. Sometimes, criticism is called out as hating from a mile away, although there's almost always some truth to it.

But that's not concerning Sexyy Red on her way to hip-hop's highest echelons, despite some understandable concerns with her previous Trump endorsement. We can't wait for the next hit to receive a visual treatment, and to see how much farther this style will go. If it's quality, we're all for it. After all, there's an art to raunchiness that too many people today just can't seem to grasp.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
