Sexyy Red Taps Chief Keef For A Presidential "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" Music Video: Watch

Sexyy Red really knows how to multitask: Joe Biden or Donald Trump would never be on Maury during their campaigns.

The 2024 United States presidential election is coming up this November, and after last night's (Thursday, June 27) debate between hopefuls Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the culture is looking to a new candidate to save the nation. Just wait until she finishes her Maury parody run. Sexyy Red, Ms. "Make America Sexyy Again" herself, just released the music video for the Chief Keef-remixed "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)." In it, she engages with her presidential campaign with a comical ad at the start before hopping on a reality show to see if Sosa is truly the father of her child.

Furthermore, it's about as wild, raunchy, and ridiculous of a mix as it sounds on paper, and the visuals are all the better for it. It's a pretty funny and entertaining watch, and one that apparently proved that previous drama concerning Sexyy Red and Chief Keef was all a promotional stunt. For those unaware, the former had a social media spat with Kayla B, King Von's sister, and fought with her over the Almighty So 2 rapper. While we're not ruling out that some tension actually went down, it's a very private affair that they seemed to play up for the Internet and to get some buzz around this new release.

Sexyy Red & Chief Keef's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)" Music Video: Watch

Elsewhere, Sexyy Red continues to rally against her detractors for many different reasons, many of which concern her image and her visibility. Even though the problems we can attribute to any one artist are universal issues, this doesn't stop folks from unfairly singling out their chosen scapegoats. For example, she recently dismissed a viral rant about how she supposedly has a "detrimental" impact on the Black community. Sometimes, criticism is called out as hating from a mile away, although there's almost always some truth to it.