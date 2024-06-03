Sexyy Red Clarifies She's Not Endorsing Donald Trump After MAGA Hat Backlash: "I’m My Own Candidate"

Sexyy Red says she isn't interested in endorsing any candidates in the 2024 Presidential Election after facing backlash for reworking Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. During recent sets at the Roots Picnic music festival as well as the Dreamville music festival, she performed with a massive MAGA hat on stage, while swapping the word "great" out for "sexyy." After fans began to interpret it as support for the former president, Sexyy clarified her stance on X (formerly Twitter).
"It’s Sexyy Red 4 President 🇺🇸 I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period," Sexyy wrote. Fans praised her for the move. "Thank you for standing ten toes and not changing for these people," one user replied. Another wrote: "Thank you for clearing the air."
Sexyy Red Performs At 2024 Dreamville Music Festival
While she's not taking a stance currently, Sexyy did endorse Trump during an interview with Theo Von on the This Past Weekend podcast, last October. "I like Trump," Sexyy said at the time. "They support him in the hood. At first, I don't think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office." Check out her latest stance on Trump below.
Sexyy Red Speaks On The 2024 Presidential Election
Sexyy's post comes after Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes. Last week, he was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in an attempt to illegally influence the 2016 election. He still plans to run against Joe Biden in the upcoming election. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexyy Red on HotNewHipHop.
