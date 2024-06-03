Sexyy Red Clarifies She's Not Endorsing Donald Trump After MAGA Hat Backlash: "I’m My Own Candidate"

Sexyy Red isn't backing any of the candidates.

Sexyy Red says she isn't interested in endorsing any candidates in the 2024 Presidential Election after facing backlash for reworking Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan. During recent sets at the Roots Picnic music festival as well as the Dreamville music festival, she performed with a massive MAGA hat on stage, while swapping the word "great" out for "sexyy." After fans began to interpret it as support for the former president, Sexyy clarified her stance on X (formerly Twitter).

"It’s Sexyy Red 4 President 🇺🇸 I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period," Sexyy wrote. Fans praised her for the move. "Thank you for standing ten toes and not changing for these people," one user replied. Another wrote: "Thank you for clearing the air."

Sexyy Red Performs At 2024 Dreamville Music Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 6: Sexyy Red performs during the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 6, 2024, in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

While she's not taking a stance currently, Sexyy did endorse Trump during an interview with Theo Von on the This Past Weekend podcast, last October. "I like Trump," Sexyy said at the time. "They support him in the hood. At first, I don't think people was f**king with him. They thought he was racist, saying little s**t against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money. Awe, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office." Check out her latest stance on Trump below.

Sexyy Red Speaks On The 2024 Presidential Election