Sexyy Red Twerks To "Get It Sexyy" In Front Of The White House During BET Awards

2024 BET Awards - Show
Sexyy Red performs onstage at the the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Sexyy Red took over the stage at the BET Awards.

Sexyy Red took over the stage at the 2024 BET Awards on Sunday night, performing her two hit songs, "Get It Sexyy" and "U My Everything." For the former, she transformed the stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles into the White House and danced in front of the historic building.

Fans on social media have been having mixed responses to the performance. "She brought the crowd to life," one user wrote. "They ain’t wanna get up for nobody else." Another added: "I speak for everyone when i say she isn’t an A list artist." It's the second straight year she's performed at the event. She previously rapped "Pound Town," "SkeeYee," and "Shake Ya Dreads" while also joining DaBaby for "Shake Sumn."

Sexyy Red Performs "Get It Sexyy" At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Sexyy Red performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Despite the seemingly politically charged performance, Sexyy recently confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that she won't be endorsing Joe Biden or Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. "It’s Sexyy Red 4 President. I’m my own candidate I’m not endorsing anybody period," Sexyy wrote to fans, earlier this month. Her followers had been trying to figure out Sexyy's political leaning after she performed with a "Make America Sexyy Ahead" hat on stage at multiple concerts. Check out her latest set below.

Sexyy Red Performs At The BET Awards

Sexyy is just one of several artists performing at the BET Awards. Others include Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Will Smith, and several more. As for the actual awards, Usher will be taking home the Lifetime Achievement award while Killer Mike won Album of the Year. Additionally, Usher and SZA won the respective R&B/Pop Artist categories. Be on the lookout for further updates on Sexyy Red and the BET Awards on HotNewHipHop.

