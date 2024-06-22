Sexyy Red Trashes Vodka Brand Days After Unveiling Partnership

According to Sexyy Red, she doesn't even drink.

Sexyy Red is certainly no stranger to speaking her mind, and it looks like that applies to all areas of the hitmaker's life, business or otherwise. Recently, for example, she teamed up with Au Vodka to film an ad for their new strawberry flavor. Unfortunately, the partnership went south, prompting her to trash the liquor company on her Instagram Story.

"F*ck @auvodka don't buy that nasty a** sh*t... Iont drink anyway... Thanks for dem buckas doe suckas," she wrote. "Dat sh*t nasty asf yal on god I had my friends taste it!" At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly what went wrong to make Sexyy Red so upset. Regardless, she's not holding back in the slightest.

Sexyy Red Claims She Was Disrespected By Au Vodka

The "Pound Town" performer even took to The Neighborhood Talk's comments section to double down, making it apparent that she has no intentions of working with the brand in the future. "They disrespected tf outta me I will never do business wit them again !" she declared. For now, the company still has content featuring Sexyy Red on its official social media accounts and has yet to comment on the falling out.