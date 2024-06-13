Sexyy Red Called Out By Her Own Son After Cursing Out Fans Who Pry Too Much About Her Personal Life

Sexyy Red experienced an absolutely meteoric rise to fame last year. Through collaborations with artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Chief Keef, Summer Walker, and more. That set her up for a 2024 where she can score hits all on her own. Her solo single "Get It Sexyy" peaked inside the top 20 and is still hovering in the top 30 of the Hot 100 this week. But that astronomical rise to fame has also given rise to a rough adjustment period as she deals with some of the less glamorous parts of being famous.
One of the things that's clearly bothering her are fans insisting that they see her children more often. She took to Instagram with a profanity-laced rant calling them out directly this week. “Why is ya’ll worried about my kids? They right here, they cool, they fed, they good. Go have some kids and worry about them dirty ass b*tches," she says in the video. Though it's actually one of her children that first takes issue with her statement. Her own son is with her while she's recording the video and chastises her for swearing so much in the video. “Okay im sorry. But they be pissing me off. My kids right here, they always with me b*tch" she concludes. Check out the full video she shared below.
Sexyy Red Called Out By Her Own Son For Cursing
In the comments, fans have a variety of different reactions to the video. "Bc you do the most and we wonder if your kids safe," one response reads attempting to explain why fans ask about her children so much. "And obviously WELL mannered because Mama dont sayy that" another fan jokes about her son's response.
