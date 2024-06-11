Sexyy Red Caught On Surveillance Footage Wielding A Stand During Massive Airport Brawl

2023 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 21: American rapper Sexyy Redd performs onstage during day one of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Sexyy Red was released shortly after her arrest.

Sexyy Red revealed this past weekend that she had been arrested and subsequently released while in Newark, New Jersey. Overall, her arrest had to do with an alleged brawl that took place at the Newark Liberty International Airport. According to TMZ, her crew got into a fight with another group of people, which led to some assault charges. Furthermore, some of the injured parties in the fight had to go to the hospital to have their minor injuries treated.

Since the fight, surveillance footage from the airport has been obtained by TMZ. In the clip below, you can see that Sexyy Red is in the thick of things. Interestingly enough, she even picks up a metal stand from off the ground and uses it in a threatening manner. The artist even waves the pole around before being pulled away from the mess. Based on the footage, Sexyy Red didn't hit anyone, although there is no telling what could have happened off camera.

Sexyy Red In A Bit Of Trouble

Sexyy Red seems to be taking all of this quite seriously. We know that because she ended up taking to social media after the fight as a means to reach out to those she fought against. In her social media post, she offered to help replace one of the phones that was destroyed during the battle. It is a nice gesture, and we hope that both sides are able to resolve this in a peaceful manner, once and for all.

Let us know what you think about this developing story, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is a bad look for Sexyy Red? How do you feel about her come-up and the seemingly overnight success she found with "Pound Town" and "SkeeYee?" Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

