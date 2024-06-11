Sexyy Red Caught On Surveillance Footage Wielding A Stand During Massive Airport Brawl

Sexyy Red revealed this past weekend that she had been arrested and subsequently released while in Newark, New Jersey. Overall, her arrest had to do with an alleged brawl that took place at the Newark Liberty International Airport. According to TMZ, her crew got into a fight with another group of people, which led to some assault charges. Furthermore, some of the injured parties in the fight had to go to the hospital to have their minor injuries treated.
Since the fight, surveillance footage from the airport has been obtained by TMZ. In the clip below, you can see that Sexyy Red is in the thick of things. Interestingly enough, she even picks up a metal stand from off the ground and uses it in a threatening manner. The artist even waves the pole around before being pulled away from the mess. Based on the footage, Sexyy Red didn't hit anyone, although there is no telling what could have happened off camera.
Sexyy Red In A Bit Of Trouble
Sexyy Red seems to be taking all of this quite seriously. We know that because she ended up taking to social media after the fight as a means to reach out to those she fought against. In her social media post, she offered to help replace one of the phones that was destroyed during the battle. It is a nice gesture, and we hope that both sides are able to resolve this in a peaceful manner, once and for all.
Sexyy Red seems to be taking all of this quite seriously. We know that because she ended up taking to social media after the fight as a means to reach out to those she fought against. In her social media post, she offered to help replace one of the phones that was destroyed during the battle. It is a nice gesture, and we hope that both sides are able to resolve this in a peaceful manner, once and for all.
