Sexyy Red Claims It Wasn't Her In Viral Airport Brawl Footage

Sexyy Red is someone who has always elicited some controversy. Overall, she is an artist who has delivered some catchy hits, albeit some vulgar ones. It is her lyrical content and social media antics that have ultimately made her so polarizing. However, she has a large fanbase, and there are many who remain consistently impressed with her output. Outside of the music, Sexyy Red found herself in custody over the weekend after an altercation at the Newark Airport.
As we reported, Sexyy Red was with her crew when they allegedly got into a fight with another group of people. Furthermore, new footage surfaced on TMZ this morning. In this footage, Sexyy Red allegedly could be seen wielding a metal pole, which she swung around. Although she didn't seem to hit anyone, the artist was arrested anyway and was subsequently released shortly after. However, despite the footage surfacing online, Sexyy Red is now refuting the fact that she was spotted on tape.
Sexyy Red Speaks
On her Instagram story, Sexyy Red posted herself putting up the middle finger, all while saying "DAT WASNT DF ME." It remains unclear whether or not Sexyy was simply trolling or actually proclaiming her innocence. Either way, it remains clear that this is one of those things that Sexyy wants to move on from. She already took to social media looking to make things right with whomever had their phone destroyed in the scuffle. Hopefully, both sides were able to resolve the issue with peace.
Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Sexyy Red is just trolling here? How did you feel about the fight footage when you first saw it online this morning? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.