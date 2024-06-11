Sexyy Red Arrested In Newark After Alleged Airport Brawl: What We Know

Sexyy Red was arrested over the weekend following an altercation in Newark. Footage of the alleged brawl surfaced online.

Sexyy Red found herself in handcuffs and behind bars early Saturday morning after a brawl at Newark Liberty International Airport. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering Sexyy Red revealed that she was arrested over the weekend. However, TMZ finally got the scoop on what went down. The outlet reports that the incident involved Sexyy Red and her entourage clashing with another group, resulting in a chaotic scene that ended with multiple arrests and injuries.

The Incident Unfolds

Surveillance footage captured the melee, showing a few men initially crashing into the frame and engaging in a fistfight at one of the airport terminals. Moments later, a woman that appears to be Sexyy Red, believed to be the woman in a red bonnet, appeared on the scene. Rather than physically joining the fray, she grabbed a nearby stand, brandishing it as a potential weapon. Although it seemed she was ready to use the stand, Sexyy Red didn’t make contact with anyone. Fortunately, someone intervened, pulling her away from the tumultuous situation before it escalated further.

Airport personnel and security quickly responded in an attempt to control the chaos. The surveillance footage shows a flurry of activity with individuals shuffling in and out of a terminal door. Eventually, law enforcement arrived and detained several participants in the fight, including Sexyy Red. According to the Port Authority, Sexyy Red was arrested for disorderly conduct. Meanwhile, a couple of others involved in the fight faced assault charges. The victims of the altercation were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Aftermath

In the aftermath of the brawl, Sexyy Red addressed the situation on social media. She informed her followers that she had been released from custody and offered to replace the phone of the individual she had an "altercation" with at the airport. Her demeanor suggested she was maintaining a positive outlook despite the incident.

The incident occurred just a day before Sexyy Red took on hosting duties at WWE NXT. Though she still made it to the gig and did so gleefully, the altercation could’ve certainly played against her favor. Fortunately, that wasn’t the case and she hardly seemed to stress at the event.

While TMZ confirmed that the woman in the video was, in fact, Sexyy Red, the "Pound Town" rapper seemingly refuted these claims. In response, she shared a post on her Instagram Story where she appeared to deny being the woman in the video. "DAT WASNT DF ME," she wrote alongside a selfie where she's showing her middle finger.

