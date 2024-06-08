🎥 Sexyy Red Films New Music Video With Chief Keef: Watch

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have a new video on the way.

Sexyy Red and Chief Keef have become something of a dynamic duo in recent months, melding their distinct styles on various projects. It's clear that they both have a lot of respect for one another and don't hesitate to let the world know. Sexyy came into the game as a huge fan of Chief Keef. Amid her tremendous success of the past year or so, has worked alongside him any chance she gets.

Of course, one of their most notable collaborations is "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)," which appears on the deluxe edition of her second mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess. The remix was released following weeks of relentless teasing and was quick to become a fan-favorite of Sexyy's discography.

Sexyy Red & Chief Keef Have A Video Coming Soon

Now, it appears as though they've teamed up to film a new music video for the explicit banger, as evidenced by a new clip. In the clip, Sexyy Red is seen dancing and rapping along to the track on set as Chief Keef looks on in awe. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly when fans will get to see the full version of the video. Nonetheless, they're pumped.

Obviously, Sexyy Red and Chief Keef get along swimmingly when it comes to their music. So much so that fans think they should consider a romantic relationship. The duo doesn't appear to be opposed to the idea either. They frequently hit one another with flirty comments and jokes that he's really her "baby dad." They look to have kept things platonic for now despite their undeniable chemistry. What do you think of Sexyy Red and Chief Keef filming a new music video? Are you looking forward to seeing what they've come up with? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

