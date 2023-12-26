Chief Keef & Sexyy Red's "F My Baby Dad" Remix Teaser Sounds Seriously Lit

With each passing day, Sexyy Red moves closer to becoming a mother of two, but that's not stopping her from maintaining her post at the top of the rap game. The "SkeeYee" hitmaker graced the top half of many "Best Hip-Hop" lists from various publications throughout December, and after the success of her Hood Hottest Princess (Deluxe) tape, we're happy to hear she has more fire in her belly to share with the world.

One of the most popular titles to come from the updated album is "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)," which had Cardi B feeling herself in the club this past weekend. Meanwhile, Chief Keef (who appears on the project's next time, "Ghetto Princess") was feeling the catchy anthem so much that he put his own spin on it. This led to a seriously salty response from his co-parent, who put the "Love Sosa" artist on blast by posting his alleged child support papers for the world to see.

Sexyy Red is in Her Bag with Chief Keef on New "Bow Bow Bow" Remix

Rather than let her collaborator get dogged, Red invited Keef to join her on an official remix of "Bow Bow Bow," which is being teased online this week. "F**k my baby mama / F**k my baby mama / She a dusty a** b**ch left me broke all summer," the rap diva mouths along in the clip above, hyping up the Chicago native's explicit addition to her hit song.

2023 was the biggest year Sexyy Red has had in her career, but that doesn't mean she'll be slowing down in 2024. When she gives birth to her second child, the femcee will obviously take time off to recover and care for her newborn, but once she's ready, we're fully expecting the St. Louis native to continue her epic feature run. Check out our ranking of her best so far at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

