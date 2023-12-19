Sexyy Red Serves Up An Electric Performance Despite Pregnancy

For artists in the music industry, you often don't get the chance to slow down often. For female rappers that can include working through a pregnancy. Many in the past have powered through their pregnancies to record, release, and perform new music. Sexyy Red is no different. One of the biggest breakout stars of 2023 announced her pregnancy in an Instagram selfie alongside SZA a few months ago. But since then she hasn't slowed down a bit.

In a video making the rounds online, Sexyy Red shows that nothing about her electric live performances has been impacted by her pregnancy. In the clip, she's sporting some adorable furry boots alongside silver shorts and a matching top. The crowd is matching her energy as well singing along with her and bouncing to the beat. Though many of Red's typical haters reacted negatively to it online others praised her for continuing to deliver despite the circumstances. Check out the video of her performance in the comment section below.

Sexyy Red Performing While Pregnant

Sexyy Red being the biggest breakout star in rap music this year is no joke. She released her debut album Hood Hottest Princess earlier this year. The album was launched by "Pound Town 2" with Nicki Minaj and spawned even more hits like "SkeeYee" and "Hellcats SRTs." Since then she's collaborated with one major artist after another including Drake, SZA, Lil Durk, Latto, Young Nudy, and DaBaby.

But Red' reach goes beyond just the artists she's collaborated with in song. She's also done an impressive bit of networking and made plenty of friends throughout the rap world. NLE Choppa came to her defense in a series of tweets posted earlier this year. City Girls rapper Yung Miami is also a fan and recently shared a video of herself twerking to one or Red's songs. What do you think of Sexyy Red maintaining her performance intensity even while pregnant? Let us know in the comment section below.

