Yung Miami Twerks To Sexyy Red: "That's That Booty Meat"

When news about the lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy first broke, many internet users were filled with compassion for the "Me & U" singer's horrific situation. As support continues to pour in for her, others have been checking on Yung Miami, who's seemingly spending much less time with her Papi these days. Instead, she's in City Girl mode, turning up with her best friends and twerking along to Sexyy Red. Earlier this week, a clip of the podcaster throwing it back landed on her Twitter page, causing some to cancel their afternoon plans in favour of thirsting.

"That's that booty meat bow, bow, bowwwwwwww!" the Caresha Please host wrote in her caption. She's not speaking to the internet about any anxieties. Still, Miami's making it clear that acting bad isn't only for the summertime, or when Sean Combs is by her side.

Sexyy Red's Music Has Yung Miami Feeling Herself

Seeing as he's stepping down from the board of REVOLT (along with other responsibilities), it's unclear what's up next for Yung Miami and her internet show. Her partner in rhyme, JT, has hinted at wanting to pursue a solo rap career in recent months, however, the City Girls did finally unleash their RAW album featuring Lil Durk, Muni Long, Juicy J, Usher, and Kim Petras in October. Now that we know how much Caresha loves throwing it back to Red, we're eager to see if she and the Florida rap divas will put together a joint track for us in the future.

Sexyy Red has had a wilder year than most other rap divas, but thankfully, friends like Yung Miami continue to show her love. Unfortunately, the St. Louis native also sometimes comes face to face with those talking trash about her, such as during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. Read how Sexyy handled Jess Hilarious' previous hate comments during their interview at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

