Diddy Believes Yung Miami Will Be Like Oprah Winfrey

During a recent interview, Diddy gave his thoughts on what he thinks the next generation of hip-hop moguls will look like. Of course, considering his extensive business portfolio and profile in both realms, few are as qualified, experienced, and successful when it comes to their predictions. Moreover, it also comes as no surprise that the Bad Boy head honcho would compare a billionaire-to-be with one of the most adorned media figures ever. Furthermore, he compared Yung Miami to Oprah, and said that she'll one day match her status in her own lane and become a rap billionaire. Clearly, Sean Combs has a lot of faith and support for his on-and-off-again flame.

"Nipsey Hussle, to me, was that young Puff version," Diddy remarked of a question about which rising stars could become business titans like him one day. "But one person that I can say right now is Travis Scott. I can relate to how he’s diversifying his portfolio and really understanding how to take it to the next level." Then, he evoked Oprah while describing the City Girl, speaking specifically on their various media outlets.

Diddy Dishes On The Rap Billionaires Of Tomorrow

"I also think Yung Miami [real name Caresha Brownlee] from the City Girls," Diddy continued. "She reminds me of Oprah with the endless possibilities that she has as far as her clothing line, television shows, performances, live podcasts. I really respect both of their hustles and see them being able to break through." Of course, this isn't a bad prediction to make at all, considering the success of the Caresha Please podcast and the Florida native's other business endeavors. In fact, this is a timely comparison to make, as she recently (and hilariously) revealed what NSFW question she would ask Oprah.

Meanwhile, the next class of rap billionaires might look very different, but that's the exciting nature of conversations like these. It seems like there are more people than ever poised to claim a spot, as the genre continues to grow and expand its reach. Who do you think will be the next Jay-Z? Let us know in the comments and stick around on HNHH for the latest updates on Diddy, Yung Miami, and Oprah.

