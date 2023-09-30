Diddy Pulled Over For Blasting “The Love Album”

Recently, Diddy got a bit carried away while listening to music behind the wheel. In a new clip, the hitmaker is seen cruising around and blasting his most recent release, The Love Album: Off the Grid. Unfortunately, the loud music managed to get the attention of a police officer, who later pulled him over. In the clip, the officer asks him to lower the volume of his music, and Diddy obliges. The performer was sure, however, to tell the officer to play the new album as loud as he can whenever he hears it.

Luckily, it doesn't look like Diddy got into too much trouble for the disturbance. As the officer walked away, he told him "thank you for your service." When he was a bit further from the vehicle, however, he told him to "eat a d*ck." He went on to make it clear that he didn't appreciate getting called out, but assured viewers that either way, he's "still love."

Read More: Diddy Accused By Diageo Of Working Against Other Black-Owned Businesses

Diddy Tells Police Officer To "Eat A D*ck"

Obviously, Diddy is incredibly proud of his new album, and wants to make sure that everybody gets a chance to hear it. "I wanted to work with different voices that I never had a chance to work with in R&B," he said of the project in an interview last week. "I wanted to unify R&B because I believe that R&B is not getting the right lens."

It looks like Diddy already has plans in place for his next album, too. According to his son King Combs, he plans on shifting his focus back to hip hop next. “I’ma be on the next one,” Combs told TMZ recently. “We doing the Hip Hop album coming soon.” What do you think of Diddy getting pulled over for playing his new album too loud? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Diddy.

Read More: Diddy Is “Old & Fruity,” Cassie’s Husband Alex Fine Declares

[Via]