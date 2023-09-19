Diddy Declares R&B Resurgence Following “The Love Album” Release

Diddy is claiming that an R&B revival is underway, and he's the leader of this resurgence. While the Bad Boy Entertainment founder has played a role in bringing Mary J. Blige and Faith Evans to the R&B music world, he's continuing to shape his legacy bringing new and fresh voices to music. Fresh off the heels of his latest project The Love Album: Off the Grid, which dropped on Sept. 15, Diddy is basking in it's well-received praise. Diddy's fifth studio album is pretty star-studded, with appearances from R&B heavyweights like Mary J. Blige, The-Dream, Summer Walker, The Weeknd, Jazmine Sullivan, Ty Dolla $ign, Kehlani, Coco Jones, John Legend, and more. He even featured R&B newcomers such as Jozzy, Kalan.FrFr, and Nija.

To celebrate the release, Diddy even took over the airwaves with "The Love Radio Takeover" on Apple Music 1 last week. Throughout the three-hour live radio broadcast, the music mogul formerly recognized as Puff Daddy discussed his thoughts on the current state of R&B music. "I wanted to work with different voices that I never had a chance to work with in R&B. I wanted to unify R&B because I believe that R&B is not getting the right lens," he said. "I want to tell you some Black people, we do look alike. I could dig that, but Hip-Hop and R&B are two different things."

Diddy Speaks On The Current State of R&B

Just last year, Diddy wrote in a tweet posing the question, "Who killed R&B?" This question sparked a huge discussion within the music industry, having people such as Usher chiming in to defend the genre. But now, a year later, Diddy's had a change of heart. He's all about R&B's resurgence, thanks in part to the artists he collaborated with on his latest album. They're pushing R&B into a whole new era, according to him.

The Love Records founder also discussed his thoughts on the genre by including his latest body of work as part of the conversation. “We’re coming with this album to make it clear that R&B is here," Diddy said on Apple Music 1. "There’s an R&B resurgence and we all got together. This is not just my album. This is our album. Everybody that’s on the album from Summer Walker to Jozzy. Teyana Taylor, Babyface, John Legend and so many more.”

