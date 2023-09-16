Justin Bieber Is In His R&B Bag On Diddy’s “Moments”: Stream

The Canadian singer also linked up with SZA for the acoustic version of “Snooze” this weekend.

BYHayley Hynes
Justin Bieber Is In His R&B Bag On Diddy’s “Moments”: Streamblur mask

The last few years have been riddled with unfortunate health issues for Justin Bieber, but still, the former child star continues to make guest appearances for his friends throughout the music industry. So far in 2023 we've heard him sing on "Private Landing" with Don Toliver and Future for the former's Love Sick album, and more recently, with SZA on the acoustic version of her "Snooze" song. Elsewhere in the world of R&B, Bieber is one of the many artists to appear on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid, which hit DSPs this Friday (September 15).

Midway through the 23-track-long project is where the "Baby" hitmakers song, "Moments" landed. It's a heartfelt, romantic effort, which shows off the ever-impressive range in Bieber's voice. "You got me all in my feelings, why's it takin' this long? / I need you runnin', runnin', runnin' to my arms," he lyricizes on the chorus, letting desire take him over.

Read More: DJ Envy Asks If Yung Miami Is Pregnant, Diddy Quickly Puts Radio Host In His Place: Watch

Diddy's New Album Features Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, And More

Production on "Moments" was put together by a handful of experts, including Sean Combs himself. Others on the list are Rob Knox, Stevie J, Slimway, Phil The Keys, and Chris Payton. So far, the emotional R&B song looks to be a favourite amongst listeners of the New Yorker's LP. Other popular titles we've been loving include "Another One Of Me" featuring The Weeknd, French Montana, and 21 Savage, as well as "Tough Love" with Swae Lee.

Listen to Justin Bieber's beautiful vocals on Diddy's "Moments" above, then tap into The Love Album: Off The Grid on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you hoping to see the Canadian crooner make a comeback in the near future? Let us know in the comments, and check out his appearance in SZA's new "Snooze" visual at the link below.

Read More: Justin Bieber Joins SZA In New Music Video For “Snooze”

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't wanna take your love for granted
I just wanna cherish every second
You and me together, what a blessing
Please just tell me that you get the message

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.