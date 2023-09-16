Justin Bieber Is In His R&B Bag On Diddy’s “Moments”: Stream

The last few years have been riddled with unfortunate health issues for Justin Bieber, but still, the former child star continues to make guest appearances for his friends throughout the music industry. So far in 2023 we've heard him sing on "Private Landing" with Don Toliver and Future for the former's Love Sick album, and more recently, with SZA on the acoustic version of her "Snooze" song. Elsewhere in the world of R&B, Bieber is one of the many artists to appear on Diddy's The Love Album: Off The Grid, which hit DSPs this Friday (September 15).

Midway through the 23-track-long project is where the "Baby" hitmakers song, "Moments" landed. It's a heartfelt, romantic effort, which shows off the ever-impressive range in Bieber's voice. "You got me all in my feelings, why's it takin' this long? / I need you runnin', runnin', runnin' to my arms," he lyricizes on the chorus, letting desire take him over.

Diddy's New Album Features Justin Bieber, Teyana Taylor, And More

Production on "Moments" was put together by a handful of experts, including Sean Combs himself. Others on the list are Rob Knox, Stevie J, Slimway, Phil The Keys, and Chris Payton. So far, the emotional R&B song looks to be a favourite amongst listeners of the New Yorker's LP. Other popular titles we've been loving include "Another One Of Me" featuring The Weeknd, French Montana, and 21 Savage, as well as "Tough Love" with Swae Lee.

Listen to Justin Bieber's beautiful vocals on Diddy's "Moments" above, then tap into The Love Album: Off The Grid on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you hoping to see the Canadian crooner make a comeback in the near future? Let us know in the comments, and check out his appearance in SZA's new "Snooze" visual at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't wanna take your love for granted

I just wanna cherish every second

You and me together, what a blessing

Please just tell me that you get the message

