Diddy Celebrates His New “Love” Album With Star-Studded Release Party

Diddy dropped off his sixth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, today. Fans have been eagerly-awaiting the new release, which is jam-packed with high-profile features. The album includes appearances from Busta Rhymes, Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, and many more. It even boasts what's said to be the last feature of The Weeknd's career.

So far, listeners appear to be loving Diddy's latest project. Social media users are making their feelings on the various features known on Twitter, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Some are even already calling it the Album of the Year. "He said it was the return of R&B on this and whewwwwww he delivered," one Twitter user writes. "The last half of the album is incredible. No skips." To celebrate, of course, Diddy recently hosted a star-studded bash in NYC.

Diddy's Album Release Party

It looks like everyone and their brother came out to hype Diddy's latest release. Attendees included Keyshia Cole, Jadakiss, French Montana, and many more. Yung Miami, as expected, was also spotted at the event. According to reports, guests sipped on DeLeon until the early hours of the morning. Diddy even rented out the whole venue, Sei Less, so they could party until 4 a.m. Diddy and his guests also enjoyed some karaoke, singing along to The Notorious B.I.G., Keyshia Cole, and more.

“Music is my first love and music has given me a second chance at life, so stepping back into the studio to make this album has been a soulful experience that brought me closer to myself and my purpose,” Diddy says of the new album. ”This album wasn’t created to feed an algorithm or be relevant with the trends of the times, it was created to touch souls and freely express my story with the best artists, writers, and producers shaping the future of R&B.” Are you digging Diddy's new album? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Diddy.

