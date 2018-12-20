album release party
- MusicBusta Rhymes Seen In Club Altercation At French Montana's Album PartyBusta was spotted in a physical scuffle with rapper Nizzle Man at the event, and there are no details on what prompted this.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicKanye West Doesn't Drop "Vultures": Fans ReactWell, what did you expect?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicOffset And Cardi B Gave Away Free Drinks And Food At Album Release PartyOffset and Cardi B were making sure their guests were served.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicOffset Previews Playboi Carti Collab At "Set It Off" Listening Party"Set It Off" drops on October 13.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicDiddy Celebrates His New "Love" Album With Star-Studded Release PartyDiddy dropped off "The Love Album: Off the Grid" today, and fans are loving it so far.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsShenseea Receives Iced Out Chain From London On Da TrackThe producer joined her on stage at her album release party, reigniting romance rumors.By Erika Marie
- MusicLAPD Shuts Down Yeat's Album Party, Rapper RespondsYeat's album listening event at The Roxy was shut down after fans reportedly tried to force their way into the doors.By Alex Zidel
- GramKanye West Prepares For "DONDA" Launch In Atlanta In New IG PostKanye West shares a new photo from Mercedes Benz Stadium ahead of the release of "DONDA." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChloe Bailey & Normani Stun In Sheer At Doja Cat's Release PartyThe ladies looked gorgeous at the release event for "Planet Her."By Madusa S.
- GramMoneybagg Yo Makes It Rain $50k In Cash At His Album Release PartyThe grand event included a rainfall of $50k in cash outside the venue. By Madusa S.
- MusicJhené Aiko Celebrates "Chilombo" Release Party With Big Sean & KehlaniJhené Aiko's "Chilombo" hits the streets in just a few days, so the singer was joined by her loved ones to celebrate the album's release.By Erika Marie
- TVIce Cube's Story Of Meeting Snoop Dogg: "I'm Not Gettin' In The Water With Death Row!"He didn't think it was a good idea to be on a yacht with the label.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Wayne Kicks It With Birdman & La’Tecia Thomas At "Funeral" Album Release PartyWayne's looking real happy.By Noah C
- MusicKanye West "Jesus Is King" Details Revealed After Album Release PartyLast night at The Forum was magical.By Alex Zidel
- Music21 Savage Announces Private "I Am > I Was" Listening PartyListen about where 21 Savage comes from inside Motel 21.By Alex Zidel