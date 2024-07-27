Ice Spice & Gunna Turn Up Together At “Y2K” Release Party In NYC

Ice Spice unleashed her debut album yesterday.

Yesterday, Ice Spice finally unveiled her eagerly anticipated new album Y2K. Fans had high hopes for the Bronx-born performer's debut, which boasts various high-profile features. Travis Scott, Central Cee, and Eve Gunna make appearances. To celebrate, Ice Spice hosted a release party in New York City last night, where she turned up alongside some of her collaborators.

In a few clips making their rounds online, for example, she's seen hanging out with Gunna. She posed for photos in a silver outfit, which she paired with a bold butterfly necklace. The duo appeared to be deep in conversation in one of the clips, though it remains unclear exactly what they were chatting about.

Ice Spice Celebrates Her New Album With Gunna

This isn't the only collaborator Ice Spice has turned up with as of late, however. Yesterday, she dropped off a new music video for "Oh Shhh..." alongside Travis Scott. In the fun video, the two of them are seen spitting bars while New York City is consumed by flames. Ice Spice even paid homage to her hometown by dressing up as the Statue of Liberty. It looks like she might have something else in the works too, as during a recent interview with Capital XTRA Breakfast, she shared that she has some risky post-Y2K plans.

“I kind of want to do something that is kind of crazy, but I don’t want to say what it is yet. I feel like people are going to have so many things to say, but if I do it, you guys will not miss it," she said. “That’s all I can really say. But let’s see, let’s see, though. I don’t know, I might change my mind. I’m very indecisive.” What do you think of Ice Spice's new album Y2K? What about the Bronx-born performer linking up with Gunna at her release party? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.