Ice Spice’s Tragic “Y2K” First Week Sales Projections Leave Fans Stunned

So far, "Y2K" has many listeners less than impressed.

Following months of teasing, Ice Spice finally unleashed her debut album last week, Y2K. It boasts features from the likes of Gunna, Central Cee, and Travis Scott. Unfortunately, while the project had a ton of potential, many feel like it left a lot to be desired. Some were even quick to dub it the worst project of the year. That's clearly up for debate, as the Bronx-born baddie arguably delivered at least a couple of bangers. Either way, the album's commercial performance has been less than impressive.

According to Hits Daily Double, Y2K is on track to move 20k units in its first week. Social media users agree that this number is shockingly low, even considering all of the criticism surrounding the project. As a result, X users are now clowning the "Deli" rapper, and comparing her performance to that of peers like JT, Latto, and more.

Y2K On Track To Sell 20K Its First Week

Social media users are also speculating what could have caused the apparent drop-off. Some think it could be related to her shady comments about Nicki Minaj or other beef. Others also think she should change up her sound, and argue that listeners are simply getting bored. Luckily, not everyone has something bad to say about Y2K, as Pitchfork recently gave it a controversially high rating. The publication rated it 7.6 out of 10, the highest rating they've given a mainstream rap tape all year.