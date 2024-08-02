Ice Spice Has Listeners Plugging Their Ears After Dropping "GYAT"

This is to promote a signed/bonus track edition of "Y2K!".

Even though there are a lot of Ice Spice fans coming to her defense, especially over the last seven days, the critics are still quite loud. The New York rapper basically had the entire hip-hop community either groaning or anxiously awaiting the release of her debut album Y2K! It had been relentlessly teased and pushed by the media, essentially billing it to be one of the major tapes for 2024 overall. Sadly, for Spice and her team, many of the reviews have been extremely negative. Many pointed to the fact that its one-dimensional and way too short making it a popcorn project. However, with her still being one of biggest names out, delivering some sort of deluxe on bonus edition was practically inevitable. Well, that is what Ice Spice is doing, dropping potentially the lone track for it, "GYAT".

Clocking in at just 1:55, "GYAT" raps exactly what you'd expect Ice Spice to rap about, her butt. Making this track even more forgettable is the overly repetitive refrain. "She throwin' it (Back, back, back)

She throwin' it (Back, back, that a**) Haters get (Back, back) Haters get (Back, back)". Like the original set on Y2K!, the writing is vapid on "GYAT", but maybe even worse is the lack of energy. She sounds just as uninterested as the listeners are in what she has to say. "Girl just get a ghost writer", one IG commenter demands. "U lucky u fine asf bra . Yo music so poop", another adds. Still, give the song a shot and see what you think.

"GYAT"- Ice Spice

Quotable Lyrics: