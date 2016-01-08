bonus track
- SongsIce Spice Has Listeners Plugging Their Ears After Dropping "GYAT"This is to promote a signed/bonus track edition of "Y2K!". ByZachary Horvath3.1K Views
- MixtapesLola Brooke Updates "Dennis Daughter" With Four Extra Cuts On The "Deluxe Version"New York's rising star continues to expand on her debut album. ByZachary Horvath732 Views
- SongsDoja Cat & A$AP Rocky Trade Contagious Energy On "URRGE"Doja and Rocky complement each other to a tee. ByZachary Horvath1.5K Views
- SongsConway The Machine, Westside Gunn, & The Alchemist Release Their Physical Copy Exclusive "Halal"This is a bonus track from the trio's 2023 project "Hall & Nash 2."ByZachary Horvath3.0K Views
- MixtapesLil Tecca Expands Tracklist To 17 With "TEC (Bonus)"Lil Tecca adds "Down With Me" as the lone bonus. ByZachary Horvath1444 Views
- SongsGloRilla & Lil Durk Join Forces On "Ex's (PHATNALL Remix)"GloRilla gives Lil Durk the opportunity to vent about his "Ex's" on their new collab. ByAron A.2.6K Views
- NewsNAV & Wheezy Re-Up With New Song "Pickney"NAV and Wheezy return with their new bonus track "Pickney".ByAlex Zidel3.4K Views
- NewsNAV & Wheezy Reload "Emergency Tsunami" With Future-Assisted Bonus Track "Stella McCartney"NAV and Wheezy come through with two bonus tracks from "Emergency Tsunami," including "Stella McCartney" with Future.ByAlex Zidel6.3K Views
- MusicIs Selena Gomez's New Song "Souvenir" About The Weeknd?Selena Gomez fans were quick to connect the dots that her new song, "Souvenir," off the bonus track version of her album, "Rare," seems to be about The Weeknd.ByLynn S.2.3K Views
- MixtapesNovelist's "Reload King" Is Grime In Its Essential, Gulliest FormNovelist returns with bare Grime riddims for days.ByDevin Ch2.0K Views
- News6LACK Wistfully Spits Game On "Been A While"6LACK lays down the difference between "want" and "need."ByMitch Findlay18.1K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj's New Target-Exclusive "Regular Degular"The song will only be available on physical copies of the album bought at Target.ByBrynjar Chapman6.1K Views
- NewsRick Ross Calls On Smif-N-Wessun For "Superfly" Bonus Track "Capone Suite"If Rick Ross' life was a movie, they'd call it "Superfly."ByAlex Zidel14.0K Views
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & ScHoolboy Q's Collab Can Be Heard Via Strange Spotify Mix-UpHearing Royce Da 5'9"s and ScHoolboy Q's "Cut Throat" feels like unlocking a secret in a video game. ByMitch Findlay6.5K Views
- NewsTekashi 6ix9ine Taps Into His Melodic Side On "GOTTI"Tekashi 6ix9ine drops off his new single "GOTTI."ByAron A.53.3K Views
- MusicChris Brown Releases Deluxe Edition Of “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” With 12 New SongsStream the deluxe edition of Chris Brown's latest double album "Heartbreak On A Full Moon."ByKevin Goddard34.0K Views
- News6LACK & Banks Team Up For "In Between"Listen to another new release from 6LACK called "In Between" featuring BANKS.ByKevin Goddard17.9K Views
- NewsChris Brown Drops "Heartbreak" Bonus Track, "Last All Night"Chris Brown delivers an unreleased "Heartbreak" song. ByAron A.43.9K Views
- MusicTwitter Reacts To Blue Ivy Spitting BarsThe "Blue"print. ByMitch Findlay97 Views
- NewsStar Player (Bonus Track)Kid Ink gifts fans with a stream of "Star Power," a bonus cut off the Best Buy version of his debut album, "My Own Lane." ByAngus Walker258 Views
- NewsDon't MindA$AP Ferg calls on French Montana and Fabolous for "Don't Mind," a banging bonus cut available on the physical edition of "Always Strive and Prosper." ByAngus Walker133 Views
- NewsGlobetrotterListen to another bonus track from the "Long Hot Summer" reissue.Byhnhh235 Views
- Music VideosWiki "Crib Tax" VideoWatch Wiki's new video recorded in his crib.Byhnhh116 Views