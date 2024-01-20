Lil Tecca Expands Tracklist To 17 With "TEC (Bonus)"

Auto-crooner and rapper Lil Tecca came through with his first project in nearly two years with TEC. It followed up his two part series We Love You Tecca from 2021. While the Queens, New York product was not saying or doing anything starkly different compared to previous releases there were a good deal of tracks that stuck. Additionally, there were some notable features.

Tecca brought on Kodak Black for some killer melodies on "HVN ON EARTH." The vocal chipmunk vocal chops that make up the hook were fantastic. Of course, how can you forget about 500lbs? One of his best songs ever, he busted some terrific flows that just stuck.

Listen To TEC (Bonus) By Lil Tecca

Well, to bring back some hype around the record, the 21-year-old is back with a bonus version. This comes nearly four months after TEC's initial release. Lil Tecca only brings one song into the fray, bringing the total to 17. "Down With Me" is more of a slow jam that sees him reflect on the stages of becoming a famous artist. Check out the add-on with the links above.

Well, to bring back some hype around the record, the 21-year-old is back with a bonus version. This comes nearly four months after TEC's initial release. Lil Tecca only brings one song into the fray, bringing the total to 17. "Down With Me" is more of a slow jam that sees him reflect on the stages of becoming a famous artist. Check out the add-on with the links above.

TEC (Bonus) Tracklist:

Yves HVN ON EARTH with Kodak Black Gist 500lbs Fell In Love with Ken Carson TEC Salty Real Discussions Dead or Alive Want It Bad U Don't Know Tec Used2This Trippin On U Either Way Need Me Monday to Sunday Down With Me

