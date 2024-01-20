Lil Tecca Expands Tracklist To 17 With "TEC (Bonus)"

Lil Tecca adds "Down With Me" as the lone bonus.

BYZachary Horvath
lil tecca tec bonuslil tecca tec bonus

Auto-crooner and rapper Lil Tecca came through with his first project in nearly two years with TEC. It followed up his two part series We Love You Tecca from 2021. While the Queens, New York product was not saying or doing anything starkly different compared to previous releases there were a good deal of tracks that stuck. Additionally, there were some notable features.

Tecca brought on Kodak Black for some killer melodies on "HVN ON EARTH." The vocal chipmunk vocal chops that make up the hook were fantastic. Of course, how can you forget about 500lbs? One of his best songs ever, he busted some terrific flows that just stuck.

Listen To TEC (Bonus) By Lil Tecca

Well, to bring back some hype around the record, the 21-year-old is back with a bonus version. This comes nearly four months after TEC's initial release. Lil Tecca only brings one song into the fray, bringing the total to 17. "Down With Me" is more of a slow jam that sees him reflect on the stages of becoming a famous artist. Check out the add-on with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new deluxe version of Lil Tecca's album TEC? Do you think releasing one extra track was worth it, or should it have been a single? Does the song detract or add to the original tracklist? Is this record still in your rotation and if so what cuts? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Tecca. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

TEC (Bonus) Tracklist:

  1. Yves
  2. HVN ON EARTH with Kodak Black
  3. Gist
  4. 500lbs
  5. Fell In Love with Ken Carson
  6. TEC
  7. Salty
  8. Real Discussions
  9. Dead or Alive
  10. Want It Bad
  11. U Don't Know Tec
  12. Used2This
  13. Trippin On U
  14. Either Way
  15. Need Me
  16. Monday to Sunday
  17. Down With Me

