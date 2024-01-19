Conway The Machine Drops Excellent Two-Pack "Give & Give/Mutty" With Production From Cool & Dre And Conductor Williams

Conway the Machine loves to drop frequently as most know and that is fine by us when he is dropping stuff like this. That "stuff" is two new tracks with production from some of the very best in the business. The Griselda superstar teams up with Cool & Dre for "Give & Give" and Conductor Williams on "Mutty." Apparently, they will be a part of Side B version on one of Conway's many projects from 2023.

According to Genius, they will be on his lone solo release WON'T HE DO IT. What is really cool about "Give & Give/Mutty" is the stark contrast between them. The Cool & Dre collab is more upbeat and it complements Conway's monotone delivery well. Then, when it is the Conductor's turn, things slow down and the Buffalo native rides a more dusty and low-key beat.

Listen To "Give & Give" And "Mutty" By Conway The Machine, Cool & Dre, And Conductor Williams

He is bringing some top-tier rhyming schemes and bars on each one which is no surprise. The music video also does a great job of painting a vivid picture of the lyrics he pens about expensive cars and other amenities. He appears to be in Venice, Italy. Overall, these are two standout moments in what should be another jam-packed year for Conway. Again, we are all eyes and ears for it.

What are your thoughts on these brand-new singles, "Give & Give/Mutty," by Conway the Machine, Cool & Dre, and Conductor Williams? Which one is better and why? Are these cuts some of his best in recent memory, why or why not? Do you think a Side B of WON'T HE DO IT needs to happen?

Quotable Lyrics:

So captivatin' my verses that they ignore the chorus

I'm the grim reaper of the rappers and I got more to torment (Yeah)

It's more like torture, these ain't just verses, I'm water boardin' (Ah)

It's gory gory, my aura more of a horror story

The forty pourin', I wet up their street, I'm Stormin' Norman (Brrr)

They tried to cut off my power but I kept soarin', soarin'

