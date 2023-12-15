Westside Gunn & Conway The Machine Get Together With BADBADNOTGOOD AND 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE For "Mint Chocolate"

Two of Griselda's best, Westside Gunn and Conway the Machine, have been delivering big time this year. Both New York products have not been shy in releasing singles, dropping albums, and appearing as features. In fact, "MiNt cHoCoLaTe" is not the only track Conway was a part of today. The Buffalo native appeared on a Logic and Riff Raff song as well.

For Westside, he has been a tad less carefree. His sole album release was indeed his last. And Then You Pray For Me, was the follow-up to 2020's Pray for Paris. It saw him foray into the trap scene, more than ever before. It was a solid send-off for him in terms of albums. He is still going to drop mixtapes and EPs, do not worry.

Listen To "Mint Chocolate" By 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, And Conway The Machine

He returns with a new single, alongside Conway called "MiNt cHoCoLaTe," as well previously stated. This song also includes Toronto jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD and 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, which is a media and art collective according to Stereogum. BADBADNOTGOOD produced the song and we can see their familiar sound shine through in the blissful production. Check out the music video for it above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "MiNt cHoCoLaTe," by 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, And Conway the Machine? Is this the best song these two have put out this year? Which rapper had the better performance on the track?

Quotable Lyrics:

Pyrex vision kitchenware, I was whipping

Got my wrists like I won the strongest man competition

Send the brodie on a sliding mission

While my opposition they talking tough but they was not convincing

Thirty shots’ll rinse ‘em, just looked at my account some more direct deposits hittin’

Got my riches, still in my prime but I just had the optimistic

