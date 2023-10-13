Conway The Machine And Conductor Williams Release “Love The Lord”

One of the best rappers on the microphone and one of the most underrated producers collide to bring us a new single. We are talking about the duo of Conway the Machine and Conductor Williams. The Griselda artist has always been rock steady for his entire career and this new effort with the Conductor continues that trend. These two are no strangers to each other with plenty of songs under their belts. The Buffalo product has been prolific as usual in 2023. It started back in early March with a collaborative effort with Jae Skeese, Pain Provided Profit.

Following that, in May, we got WON'T HE DO IT. Thirdly and just two months later Conway put out another tape, Conway The Machine Presents: Drumwork The Album. That was also another team project as well as Speshal Machinery with 38 Spesh. It featured tracks like "Latex Gloves and "Goodfellas." For Conductor Williams, he has also been on an impressive run. In fact, one of his most recent production credits is on Drake's massive project, For All The Dogs. He laid down a terrific beat for another Drizzy timestamp song "8am in Charlotte."

Listen To "Love The Lord" From Conway The Machine And Conductor Williams

So, with both respective talents on hot streaks, it is only right we get more from them. This time it comes in the form of a new single, "Love the Lord." Unfortunately, it is not out on DSPs yet, but according to Genius, it could be on their upcoming project. As of now, they are expecting it to drop next Friday (October 20). There are seven tracks and this one is on the final product. The eclectic cover art is also shown above in the YouTube link. Hear the possible first taste of Conductor Machine.

