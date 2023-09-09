38 Spesh And Conway The Machine Drop Gritty East Coast Collab With “Speshal Machinery”

"The people gotta get ready for that." Those were the words from 38 Spesh in a podcast interview from earlier this year on his next project. Well, that time has come with the release of the collaboration with him and Conway the Machine. Speshal Machinery is all New York and all business right from the get-go on the "Intro" track. Both rappers are talking big and acting tough, just like they have been for years at this point. 38 Spesh and Conway trade terrific bars on the opening cut.

"Gun on my hip, I'm comfortable like my shoe is off... Independence is a true reward / You a puppet, got strings in the back like a movie score." Plenty of nasty lines are all over this project. 38 Spesh seemed to be very excited about this album's release in the aforementioned interview that he did with Bootleg Kev's Podcast. The Rochester, New Yorker said, "Something serious, Special Machinery, we on there getting busy and s***, you know what I’m saying. I produced the whole joint, me and my guy Jimmy Dukes. He’s a producer from out of Buffalo, we produced the whole joint."

Listen To Speshal Machinery From 38 Spesh And Conway the Machine

That energy translates to the final product as both 38 Spesh and Conway are on the same wavelength. The tight 10 track project is only 28 minutes long but it hits like a semi-truck with their street talk backed with boom-bap and jazz production. 38 Spesh and his producing partner, Jimmy Dukes did their thing. This is a serious album of the year contender that will end up high on most critics lists.

Speshal Machinery Tracklist:

Intro Latex Gloves with Lloyd Banks Last Week Been Through with Elcamino Speshal Machinery Fireplace Goodfellas with Benny The Butcher Unruly Made Bosses with Emanny We Outside with Pharoahe Monch, Che Noir

