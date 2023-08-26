38 Spesh Teams Up With Conway The Machine And Lloyd Banks On “Latex Gloves”

38-year-old Rochester, New York native 38 Spesh is back with a familiar face on an enticing brand-new single. He links up with Buffalo icon Conway the Machine and Lloyd Banks for “Latex Gloves.” It is a boom-bap rap track with bars on bars, which all three are known for. It runs just over three minutes long and everyone does their job well here.

Furthermore, the beat is simple but it has that instantly recognizable East Coast flare. This is not the first time Conway and 38 Spesh have worked together, though. In fact, they have been on a track on two different occasions. Conway and Spesh can be found on Two 23s from Speshal, and Benny The Butcher’s song “3 Missiles.” Moreover, this will not be the last time both Spesh and Conway are together.

Read More: Kanye West’s Former Publicist, Trevian Kutti, Gets Mugshot In Trump Case

Are You Excited For The 38 Spesh And Conway Collab?

What is so exciting is that “Latex Gloves” is the lead single for this upcoming team effort with Conway the Machine. The rap community got word of this back in March of this year. 38 Spesh sat down for an interview on Bootleg Kev’s podcast, detailing some information about the album with Conway. “Me and Conway got an album. The people gotta get ready for that. It’s done.” The title of the project, Special Machinery, is a clever name that combines the two artists’ stage names. It will be short and sweet with just 10 cuts with Lloyd Banks and Pharoahe Monche.

What are your thoughts on “Latex Gloves” by 38 Spesh featuring Conway the Machine and Lloyd Banks? Does this track have you ready for the duo’s upcoming album? Is this an underrated duo in rap? We want to hear what you have to say, so leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics :

Spray the MAC-10s out a black Benz He dropped his card he's runnin' from it got a cracked lens Momma been gone for days on a cracked bench

Read More: Bianca Censori’s Italian Fashion Leaves Little To The Imagination While Exploring With Kanye West