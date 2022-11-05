38 Spesh & Harry Fraud Deliver “Speshal”
38 Spesh and Harry Fraud gear up for their new collaborative album.
38 Spesh is one of the most reliable hip hop presences in upstate New York, which is saying a lot considering how vibrant the Buffalo scene is right now. Spesh, a Rochester native, has already released one album this year, 7 Shots. Now he’s gearing up for a new one, this time with Harry Fraud.
Spesh and Harry Fraud have announced a new collab album, Beyond Belief, which will be blessing fans’ ears on November 18. The album is set to be stacked with appearances from friends, including Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, Conway the Machine, Ransom, and Elcamino. Fraud and Spesh have given us a taste of the project with the track “Speshal,” which features Stove God Cooks.
Predictably, the production by Harry Fraud is on point. The instrumental comprises a tinny and foreboding distorted guitar and a hard-hitting kit. Behind it all is a drum machine which feels like it was sampled from a cheap keyboard’s stock sounds. The final result is immersive and oozing with confidence.
38 Spesh brings a confidence to match. His verse contains some classic chest thumping, filled with memorable lines like, “More bags off yay’ than Julia Fox” and “Til I implemented financial advice in my life practices / Tell your man he ain’t have to snitch / You protectin’ rats like you an animal rights activist.” His raspy delivery is a perfect fit for Fraud’s old-school beat.
Stove God Cooks gives the track a chorus, as the rapper uses his pitchy-yet-catchy formula, crooning, “So special / The diamonds hit the light, so special / And jumped up out the pot, so special / The first time I got a brick, I felt so special.”
The track certainly builds anticipation for whatever else is on Beyond Belief. Give a listen to the song below, and let us know what you think of it below.
Quotable Lyrics
When I only had an ounce, I knew a block was next
I told my shooter “Wait ’til he get close, n***a, not yet”
Coke rappers and phone taps and all that hot s**t
The bridge I came across started to burn and I did not trip