38 Spesh is one of the most reliable hip hop presences in upstate New York, which is saying a lot considering how vibrant the Buffalo scene is right now. Spesh, a Rochester native, has already released one album this year, 7 Shots. Now he’s gearing up for a new one, this time with Harry Fraud.

Spesh and Harry Fraud have announced a new collab album, Beyond Belief, which will be blessing fans’ ears on November 18. The album is set to be stacked with appearances from friends, including Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, Conway the Machine, Ransom, and Elcamino. Fraud and Spesh have given us a taste of the project with the track “Speshal,” which features Stove God Cooks.

Predictably, the production by Harry Fraud is on point. The instrumental comprises a tinny and foreboding distorted guitar and a hard-hitting kit. Behind it all is a drum machine which feels like it was sampled from a cheap keyboard’s stock sounds. The final result is immersive and oozing with confidence.

38 Spesh brings a confidence to match. His verse contains some classic chest thumping, filled with memorable lines like, “More bags off yay’ than Julia Fox” and “Til I implemented financial advice in my life practices / Tell your man he ain’t have to snitch / You protectin’ rats like you an animal rights activist.” His raspy delivery is a perfect fit for Fraud’s old-school beat.

Stove God Cooks gives the track a chorus, as the rapper uses his pitchy-yet-catchy formula, crooning, “So special / The diamonds hit the light, so special / And jumped up out the pot, so special / The first time I got a brick, I felt so special.”

The track certainly builds anticipation for whatever else is on Beyond Belief. Give a listen to the song below, and let us know what you think of it below.

Quotable Lyrics

When I only had an ounce, I knew a block was next

I told my shooter “Wait ’til he get close, n***a, not yet”

Coke rappers and phone taps and all that hot s**t

The bridge I came across started to burn and I did not trip