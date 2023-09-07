Tory Lanez Reportedly Refused Plea Deal, Would Have Served Four Years

Last month, Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The case surrounds Megan Thee Stallion getting shot in the foot back in 2020. The rapper had been awaiting his sentencing from behind bars for around seven months. As of now, he's in the process of appealing his sentence, appearing in court earlier this week to request bail. The sentencing managed to stir up a lot of chatter online. Countless users continue to debate whether or not 10 years is an appropriate punishment for Lanez.

Now, new reports suggest that Lanez had the opportunity to shave off more than half of his 10-year sentence. According to VladTV, the district attorney offered the artist a plea deal, which would have seen him spending only four years behind bars. Apparently, Lanez turned down the plea deal, and opted instead to take the case to trial. Unfortunately for him, the trial didn't work out to get him any less time than the plea deal would have had him serving.

Read More: Documentary About Megan Thee Stallion And Tory Lanez Dropping Next Week

Tory Lanez Could Have Served Four Years

At the beginning of this month, Tory Lanez' motion for bail was released by Meghann Cuniff. The motion revealed that he and his fiancée, Raina Chassagne, are now married. Chassagne is also the mother of Lanez' 6-year-old child. The motion additionally stated that if Lanez were to be released from prison, he would live in the Los Angeles area with his wife and their child.

For those looking for more information, a documentary on Tory Lanez' shooting has recently been released. Discovery+ announced Megan The Stallion vs. Tory Lanez: Five Shots at the beginning of this month, and it premiered September 4. In the trailer, the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case is called the "biggest trial since O.J." It's said to give a fair depiction of either side of the story, allowing viewers to come to their own conclusions. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

Read More: Tory Lanez Reportedly Married Now According To Bail Motion

[Via]