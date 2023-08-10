Tory Lanez’s Mindset Revealed Amid 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Overall, this was a case that a lot of people had their eyes on. Although many were split on the outcome, Tory’s conviction pretty well put an end to a lot of speculation. On Tuesday, the sentence officially came down, and while some feel it is harsh, others think it is completely just. Either way, there is a lot of fallout from this case. For instance, fans are curious as to how Tory must be feeling right now.

According to TMZ, his lawyer Jose Baez was very honest about the situation while speaking to reporters. As Baez explains, Lanez feels “low” and that all of this has been difficult for him to process. Moreover, Lanez is noting that he wants to be strong throughout all of this. He is going to be looking toward religion during this time. Additionally, he plans to accept any help from his family, as well as the kind of words of those who are still fans of his.

Tory Lanez Post-Sentence

Overall, it is going to be a difficult situation for Tory. However, he did get a bit of good news last night. A year has already been shaved off of his sentence for time served. This means the last year he spent in prison will not be for nothing. Regardless, there is still a long road ahead as just under a decade is still a very long time. Some fans remain hopeful that he will be out much sooner on good behavior. However, these kinds of things can be extremely unpredictable.

